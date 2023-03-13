What does the Blue Ribbon at the Oscars mean? Symbolic representation explained

As many tuned in to view the Oscars, keen-eyed film-buffs noted that several celebrities sported a blue ribbon on their outfits. Despite the Academy Awards being known for its glitz and glamor, it seems like celebrities also wanted to make a political statement during the event.

This year's Oscars ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Numerous celebrities were in attendance, walking the champagne-colored carpet in their best attire.

While the Oscars is famous for acceptance speeches, the excitement of anticipating winners of the prestigious award, and admiring show-stopping dresses, many celebrities also use their platform to take a stand for those who need it the most.

Among the many celebrities who donned the blue ribbon, a few included Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal, Michelle Yeoh, Sophie Turner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Nighy, and Collin Farrell amongst others.

What does the blue ribbon symbolize?

The ribbon, which was seen on several lapels on Sunday night, held a special meaning. It has been reported that the accessory symbolizes solidarity with refugees and those displaced around the globe. They were created by the UN Refugee Agency Coalition, with the hashtag “WithRefugees” being one of their slogans.

Speaking about the ribbon, the UNHCR website announced on its website:

“The Coalition members showcase practical ways of supporting refugees, especially in education, shelter, and employment. With its diverse membership, the Coalition helps amplify a global message of tolerance and inclusion.”

Each ribbon is handcrafted by Knotty Tie Co., a U.S.-based apparel company that focuses on refugees and helping them resettle in Denver, Colorado.

Cate Blanchett was one of the many stars who made a statement with the blue ribbon. She wore it over a turquoise and black Louis Vuitton dress. Speaking about her efforts in helping refugees, she said in a statement:

“Whenever I have met refugees- in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the UK, or back home in Australia- what has struck me has not been their ’otherness' but how many things we share in common.”

The wearing of the blue ribbon comes a year after Ukraine’s invasion by Russia, which left several Ukrainian citizens displaced globally. Sources claim that more than 103 million people were forcefully ousted to seek aid.

