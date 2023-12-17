What did Brian Gray do? Pennsylvania man charged with beating 68-year-old man to death

Pennsylvania man Brian Gray has been accused of fatally beating his father's roommate to death. The incident that occurred on Monday, December 11, took the life of 68-year-old Michael Xavier Pfender. Gray reportedly surrendered to the police the same day. According to the coroner's office, the victim's death was a homicide.

Law enforcement officials discovered Pfender's body in a detached garage, as reported by WPDE. According to cops, it was the suspect's father who called the cops and told them that his son had killed his roommate. The victim, Michael Xavier Pfender, allegedly sustained several injuries in the head and face.

An 18-year-old man in Pennsylvania, allegedly killed his dad's roommate in a garage, after allegedly getting offended by some comments by the victim

On Monday, December 11, Pennsylvania police received an accident report from a house at the 1000 block of North Duke Street. The caller refused to provide further details regarding the alleged "accident." According to prosecutors, when cops arrived, a witness allegedly told them that his son had killed his roommate, later identified as Michael Xavier Pfender. The suspect reportedly told cops:

"I f**ked up."

Police were then led to the garage, where they found the victim's body. According to Law&Crime, police concluded that the victim was dead. Another witness further spoke to the cops and told them that the victim resided in the garage where he was allegedly killed. Before the tragic incident, a group of people, including Gray and Pfender, were hanging out in the garage.

The 18-year-old man reportedly got upset by some comment made by the victim. However, the other people thought it was over and left the place. Penn Live reported that at about 4 am, Brian Gray knocked on a roommate's door and mentioned that the victim wasn't breathing.

Brian Gray reportedly was upset and 'snapped', (Image via True Crime Avenue)

Gray allegedly admitted to having killed Pfender and mentioned ways to get rid of the body. However, eventually, they called the cops on him. According to the second witness, he initially thought that Brian Gray was joking about the victim not breathing.

The suspect had turned himself in and is held without bail

The charging documents contained a statement allegedly given to Pennsylvania police by one of the roommates. The statement read:

"Pfender lived in the detached garage and a group, including the defendant and victim, were all hanging out in the garage earlier that night."

The charging documents further mentioned:

"That defendant, Brian Deante Gray, "had become upset with Pfender over comments perceived as disrespectful. But the witness had believed the two reconciled before Gray left the garage and returned inside the residence."

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the victim had sustained several traumatic injuries and a defensive wound on his right hand. After turning himself in, the Pennsylvania man was booked into the Lancaster County Prison without bail. His next court hearing has been scheduled for December 18, 2023. Brian Gray further faces a criminal homicide charge.