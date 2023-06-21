What did Brittany Holbrook do? Florida woman arrested in fatal shooting of boyfriend at Key West home

33-year-old Brittany Holbrook of Florida was apprehended for reportedly shooting and killing her 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Kinnon Nulisch, in a residence on Key West in the early hours of June 17, 2023.

A brawl reportedly took place following a night of drinking, which led to the incident. As per Law&Crime, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office informed that Brittany claimed her boyfriend, Tyler, strangled her, but authorities did not find any signs or injuries on her throat or broken blood vessels in her eyes.

Brittany Holbrook is said to have "a gap in her memory"

Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that on Saturday at around 2:45 am, deputies received a call from a residence on Avenue F on the island of Big Coppitt Key about a medical emergency.

Fox News Digital reported that according to an arrest affidavit, the couple's roommate, Jordan Kinn, dialed 911 and informed officials that Tyler Kinnon Nulisch was "in bad shape, he's hurt real bad." Jordan also mentioned to the operator that there was a lot of blood at the crime scene.

33-year-old Brittany Holbrook and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Kinnon Nulisch. (Image via Facebook/Brittany Holbrook)

When authorities reached the residence, they located Brittany cradling Tyler on the living room floor as he bled out.

Fox News reported that authorities found Tyler unconscious. However, he was still breathing and was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he was declared dead at 3:46 am.

An arrest affidavit stated that Brittany claimed that "there was a gap in her memory." She told the detectives that she only remembers going to bed with her boyfriend, and then holding him in her arms while he was bleeding profusely.

Brittany and her boyfriend, Tyler Nulisch. (Image via Facebook/Brittany Holbrook)

In later interviews, Brittany reportedly remembered more details from the night of the crime and told authorities that she recalled Tyler going to the bathroom, and when he returned, he was like a different person who attacked her.

Fox News reported that Brittany believed her boyfriend was attempting to kill her as he allegedly held her against the wall and choked her with his hands so hard that she could not breathe.

However, as mentioned earlier, authorities found no indications to prove that Tyler attacked her.

Brittany Holbrook also stated that she was unable to recall how she got away from Tyler Kinnon Nulisch but denied using a gun. Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that a 9mm handgun and a 9mm bullet casing were located near the crime scene.

The victim's dying words contradict Brittany Holbrook's claims

Fox News reported that Jordan Kinn told authorities that he woke up in the middle of the night when he heard the couple fighting and rushed to the living room after hearing Brittany Holbrook scream.

Paul Kang @LPaulKang Florida woman accused of murder claims lover tried to kill her, but his dying words contradict her

Key West couple Brittany Holbrook and Tyler Nulisch had been dating for about 9 months before she allegedly shot him to death Florida woman accused of murder claims lover tried to kill her, but his dying words contradict herKey West couple Brittany Holbrook and Tyler Nulisch had been dating for about 9 months before she allegedly shot him to death https://t.co/Kuw1sF7QI9

Jordan reportedly located found Tyler Kinnon Nulisch on the floor covered in blood and asked him about what happened.

In response, Tyler allegedly told his roommate,

"That b*tch shot me in the back."

Miami Herald reported that in the 911 call recording, Jordan can be heard asking Brittany where Tyler was bleeding from, to which she responded that he was bleeding from his back.

Fox News reported that Brittany denied that her boyfriend made any statements to Jordan, who also informed authorities that Brittany possessed a pistol, which she kept in the residence.

Dannell Atchison (RealAccount) @DannellAtchison FL Monroe County Sheriff Office News Release re: shooting death of 30-year-old Tyler Kinnon Nulisch resulting in the subsequent arrest of his gf Brittany Nicole Holbrook charged w/2nd Degree Murder & Inmate Info from Monroe County Jail where she's being held on $75K Bond FL Monroe County Sheriff Office News Release re: shooting death of 30-year-old Tyler Kinnon Nulisch resulting in the subsequent arrest of his gf Brittany Nicole Holbrook charged w/2nd Degree Murder & Inmate Info from Monroe County Jail where she's being held on $75K Bond https://t.co/XZWumJRl8b

Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that the roommate, Jordan Kinn, was not charged in the incident. The sheriff's office also informed that Brittany Holbrook was charged with one count of felony murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 28, 2023.

