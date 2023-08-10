What did Calese Crowder do? Viral Burbank CA video leaves netizens alarmed

Multiple women in Burbank, California, have been reporting incidents where a person named Calese Crowder often stalks them, peeps into their houses, and even bends down near their feet to allegedly “smell them.”

It all started after a TikTok user, Michaela, posted a video on the platform on August 8, 2023, where she claimed that she encountered a weird incident with Calese Crowder while she was at Barnes and Noble.

She claimed in the viral video that she saw Calese Crowder following her and roaming around her all the time. In anticipation of something being wrong, she started recording and was shocked to see Crowder bending down behind her to allegedly “smell” her. Calese tried to do the same thing with another woman, and Michaela caught him in the act on her camera.

chris evans @notcapnamerica This man’s name is Calese Crowder and he has been doing this to many women all around Burbank and Glendale pic.twitter.com/0oaaB5JU2C

In the viral TikTok video, Michaela says:

“The whole time, I’m thinking I’m fine because he hasn’t said anything or touched me or anything. But then you notice that he goes over and does the same thing to this girl. And he’ll crouch down low and pretend like he’s doing something and then smell.”

Later, she saw the man right behind her again and decided to confront him. Upon asking what he was doing, he claimed that he was just “tying his shoe.” However, Michaela got paranoid and rushed towards her car. Later, when she posted the video on TikTok, multiple women from Burbank, California, started reaching out to her.

All of the women stated how they have had similar experiences with the same man, and this led to Michaela lodging a complaint against Calese Crowder.

TikToker lodged the complaint against Calese Crowder and discovered a plethora of pre-existing complaints for the same reasons

As Michaela’s video went viral on TikTok, it led to many women voicing similar experiences they had with the same man, Calese Crowder, in other stores like Urban Outfitters, Starbucks, etc. She also stumbled upon a page by the California authorities, where it was claimed that Calese Crowder was arrested and taken into custody multiple times for his long-standing history of “peeping, prowling and residential burglary activity within the City of Glendale.”

The government website claimed that between April 2020, and September 2021, multiple people had reported against Calese Crowder, as he was involved in late-night burglaries and window peeping incidents.

The website claimed that Calese Crowder was arrested for prowling after a woman caught him looking through her bedroom window, but was later released. However, just 2 weeks later, someone else reported a man “matching Crowder’s description,” stating that she saw someone looking at her through her kitchen window.

The investigators later found out that it was indeed Calese Crowder, and he was again arrested on September 23, 2021.

“That’s beyond disturbing”: Social media users left stunned as Michaela posted about Crowder on TikTok

As Michaela posted about the scary incident, a Twitter user, TizzyEnt, made a whole video to warn the women living in that particular area. As the user posted the video online, multiple people began commenting and reacting, and they said:

Social media users are shocked as a man in California is reportedly peeping under women's dresses in public areas. (Image via TizzyEnt/ Twitter)

However, almost two years later, Calese Crowder is again stalking women and indulging in acts of peeping and prowling in Burbank, California. Since neither Michaela nor the local police have provided an update on the matter, it is currently unknown if the authorities have taken any action.