When was Michaela Bradshaw on Survivor? CBS reality star set to compete on The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA will release its second season on August 10, 2023, on CBS. There will be several contestants in this season who have had previous appearances on shows such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and many others. All these contestants will be competing not only for the title of the season but also for $250,000 in prize money.

T.J. Lavin will return as a host in this season of The Challenge USA. In addition to being a BMX cyclist, T.J. Lavin has also hosted shows such as The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

Michaela Bradshaw will be featured in this year's competition as one of The Challenge USA contestants. Her previous appearances include Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (2016) and Survivor: Game Changers (2017).

Michaela Bradshaw, a contestant on the second season of The Challenge USA

Michaela Bradshaw completed her education at Texas Christian University in Strategic Communications, Communication Studies, Spanish. Afterward, she worked at Teach For America as an Operations Coordinator and at Beetailer as an English Writing Intern.

In 2012, she worked as an Admission Counselor at Texas Christian University before joining GM Financial as a Strategic Initiatives Program Manager. She is a Senior Program Manager at NielsenIQ's Talent Operations division. According to her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as:

“I am a responsible, reliable, efficient, and authentic professional who enjoys connecting with people, analyzing situations, creating solutions, and applying my talents in results-driven environments. My professional portfolio includes human resources, leadership, higher education, event planning, entrepreneurship, television/entertainment, customer service, and international experiences.”

The 25-year-old native of Fort Worth, Texas, also mentioned the following:

"In addition to my passion for success, I also have a passion for communicating information, connecting people with opportunities, and facilitating high-impact learning experiences. I currently leverage these interests as a Program Manager, developing and deploying a flagship talent development initiative."

Along with Michaela Bradshaw, other contestants appearing on the show, The Challenge USA, include:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Dusty Harris Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Faysal Shafaat Alyssa Snider Monte Taylor Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

In an interview with CBS, Michaela Bradshaw shared her experiences on Survivor and what she's learned along the way. As she spoke about the changes she has made since the show, she shared:

“Since Millennials Vs. Gen X, I've found it a lot easier to take action in the face of fear. After surviving loneliness, starvation, physical exhaustion, and exposure to the elements, I just can't allow silly things like “what-if" scenarios to have control over me.”

She added:

“Also, I find that my reaction is to laugh at ridiculous things as opposed to becoming upset or angry. Whether it’s an annoying person, an unexpected delay, or a letdown of some sort, I just don't have the energy to be upset at anything that can't win me $1 million.”

Fans can tune into CBS on August 10 to catch The Challenge USA season 2 premiere at 10 p.m. ET.