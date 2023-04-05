Survivor season 44 episode 6 release date, time, and plot

Survivor season 44 is set to return with another episode this week. It’s day 12 of the challenge, and in the upcoming segment, viewers will find the castaways coming together as they get ready to pitch their tents in a new location.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The tribes pack their bags and prepare to meet each other on the same beach; one castaway risks getting caught up in their own web of lies."

Tune in on Wednesday, April 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44 on CBS.

The upcoming episode of Survivor season 44 will see the castaways move to a new location

In the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44, titled Survivor with a Capital S, the castaways get ready to pack their bags and move to a new location as each tribe gets a scroll announcing the shift. The castaways will all be staying at the same beach, as opposed to each tribe having their own space, which means, they’ll have more opportunities to form alliances and band with contestants of the other tribes.

In a promo clip uploaded to social media, the tribes get scrolls informing them of the upcoming changes. For Tribe Soka, Danny reads the scroll while others excitedly await their fate:

"The game is about to change, drop your bumps, you have 10 minutes to collect your things. A boat is waiting to take you to your new home."

Tribe Tika also gets the same scroll, and the castaways are just as happy. However, this compilation may further complicate things for the tribes whose foundation and trust aren’t very strong.

In another promo clip for the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44, Josh Wilder, a member of the Tike Tribe, tells two cast members that “Yam Yam’s a snake." Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho then exclaims in his confessional:

"Betrayal!"

Meanwhile, two cast members are seen sharing a bed and holding hands in the middle of the night, although their identities are not revealed in the clip. Another cast member, whose identity is also not disclosed, further states that their “mind is spinning.” They continue off camera:

"Now we’re playing Survivor with a capital S."

So far, some of the contestants have acquired some power. While both Danny and Carolyn have immune idols, Lauren can cast an extra vote. Meanwhile, Jamie and Matt are currently in possession of the fake idols that Matthew and Danny previously planted, while Jamie and Carson each have expired idols that can be used as decoys to make season 44 more interesting.

What happened previously on the show

For one of the immunity challenges during last week’s episode that aired on March 29, 2023, the tribes had to send in three members into an obstacle course as they had to make their way through it while being tied together.

Brandon and Carson secured the win for their tribe while Danny and Matt came close. Eventually, Brandon (Tribe Ratu), Danny (Tribe Soka), and Carolyn (Tribe Tika) competed in the next segment of the competition. However, nobody was eliminated as Mathew decided to take a step back in the show due to his shoulder injury.

