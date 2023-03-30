Who was eliminated on Survivor 44 episode 5? Med evac, tribe dynamics, and more explored

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a variety of challenges, forming strategies and alliances to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition. While some did their best, others failed to become successful in their plans.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Tika tribe members Carolyn, Yam Yam, and Josh lost the immunity challenge and had to go to Tribal Council. However, Matthew's injury after falling from a rock on Day 2 got the best of him. He was eventually medically evacuated from the show, which meant that the Tika tribe was safe for one more week.

What transpired on this week's episode of Survivor?

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the castaways reeling from last week's elimination. Yam Yam felt blindsided after Carolyn and Josh worked together to vote Sarah out when they had initially planned to vote out Josh. Carolyn explained that Yam Yam was only feeling left out.

Meanwhile, Matthew was still in pain from the shoulder injury he suffered on Day 2 after falling from a rock.

Carson, who entered the Ratu tribe last week, decided to bond with his tribemates. He eventually vibed with Kane as the duo bonded on a "nerd level," and discussed Star Wars and Pokemon.

In the Soka tribe, Danny taught his tribemates about the power of breathing, while Jamie talked to Frannie about Matt's poor performance. What she didn't know was that both Matt and Frannie were part of a budding showmance. In a confessional, the duo confirmed that they were going to explore it outside of the show.

Yam Yam tried to make amends with his Survivor castmate Josh. Both were seemingly upset at each other, but soon mended fences after opening up about their coming out stories. To establish more trust, Josh prepared a fake idol and showed the note to Yam Yam. They also planned to work against Carolyn if they were sent to the next Tribal Council.

Their concern turned out to be valid as the Tika tribe lost the immunity challenge and had to head to the Tribal Council. Ratu was the winning tribe and sent Brandon from their group, Danny from Soka, and Carolyn from Tika on the journey. Meanwhile, host Jeff Probst asked Matthew to check with the medical team about his shoulder injury.

After an examination, it was revealed that Matthew had a huge tear on the shoulder, and considering he was dealing with a lot of pain and not eating well, it was deemed best that he leave Survivor. However, the final decision was left upto the castaway.

Meanwhile, Brandon, Danny, and Carolyn had the advantage of talking it out with each other without any risks involved. Carolyn explained that she was worried about being eliminated this week. Danny and Brandon looked at each other as possible alliance members later on in the season. When Carolyn asked if she was included in the deal, they failed to convince her.

After heading back to her own Survivor tribe, she wanted to work again with Yam Yam. She told him that Danny and Brandon were bonding with each other and that they named Josh as someone they could form an alliance with. The latter was worried about his safety and brought out his fake idol to his tribemates.

However, Yam Yam recognized that they were beads from TreeMail, while Carolyn realized that it was the same note Josh showed from his previous idol. Yam Yam and Carolyn laughed as Josh thought they believed them.

As they prepared to go to Tribal Council on Survivor, host Jeff Probst arrived by boat to announce that Matthew had left the competition after his injury. The three would not have to vote anyone out.

Season 44 of Survivor has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the castaways will have to give it their all to sustain the jungle as well as the challenges that come their way. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who takes it all the way to win the coveted title and $1 million.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

