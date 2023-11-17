What cancer did Ally Anderson have? Tributes pour in as Taylor Swift fan who was gifted 22 hat on Eras Tour dies aged 16

Ally Anderson, the young Taylor Swift fan who was gifted the '22' hat on the Eras Tour in Cincinnati, passed away at the age of 16. According to People Magazine, Anderson had been grappling with cancer since her diagnosis in 2018. She passed away on November 13, 2023, as her cancer returned.

As per the report, Anderson's struggle with cancer began at the age of 11, when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is a type of cancer that affects muscle tissue and is most common in children and adolescents.

On July 2, 2023, a TikTok video of Anderson's encounter with Taylor Swift was posted that went viral. The video showed Swift dancing up to the front of the stage and placing the 22 hat on Anderson's head.

In the video's description, Anderson expressed the indescribable feeling of being pulled from her seat to the floor and called it a "full circle moment," as Swift had been her first concert many years ago.

Ally Anderson's mother said that Taylor Swift's music brought light to Ally's life

While speaking with People Magazine, Ally Anderson's mother, Patty, said that Taylor Swift's music brought light to Ally's life. Anderson's mother shared that she and her daughter were longtime fans of Taylor Swift.

Ally Anderson's first concert was the 1989 World Tour in 2015. Swift's music played a significant role in Ally's life, with the lyrics "And if you never bleed, you're never gonna grow" inspiring her to get a tattoo on her left forearm.

Ally's mother also said,

"Ally had her music playing when she was still able to shower, when she was organizing her room, when we drove anywhere. It truly is all she played."

She added,

"We had the opportunity to meet Taylor’s mom Andrea at the concert. We couldn’t thank her enough for choosing Ally for the hat, but I hope one day I can meet Taylor and Andrea to express how much that night meant to Ally."

Patty also mentioned the connection between Ally Anderson's death and Taylor Swift and said,

"As you know Taylor Swift’s favorite number is 13. Ally passed away on 11/13/23 at 13:40. The 13th day during the 13th hour."

As the news about Ally's demise came to light, several friends of Ally shared posts and videos on social media in which they paid tribute to her.

Social media users shared tributes for Ally Anderson

As internet users came across the news of the demise of Ally, they started sharing heartfelt posts for her. Several netizens and Swift fans recognized Ally as she got the 22 hat, and they said it was heartbreaking.

It is also worth noting that Ally found solace and companionship among fellow Swifties who were also facing childhood cancers, forming deep connections with them.