Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do reportedly in talks to lead crime drama Connection

On September 12, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Joy News 24 reported that Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do were in talks to star in the upcoming thriller and crime drama Connection.

In response to these reports, Ji Sung's agency, SURPASS Entertainment, confirmed that the actor had received the casting offer for the mentioned drama and is currently reviewing it.

Meanwhile, Jeon Mi-do's agency, BISTUS Entertainment, also confirmed that the actress is reviewing the casting offer for Connection.

Ji Sung' character is a member of the narcotics division in the upcoming drama Connection

Connection, a crime thriller, unravels the twisted bonds of friendship while uncovering the shocking truth during an investigation into the death of a high school friend who left behind a substantial 5 billion won insurance payout.

If Ji Sung confirms the casting offer in the upcoming series Connection, he will assume the role of Jang Jae-kyung, a member of the narcotics division within the metropolitan investigation team. Jae-kyung is known for his composed and detail-oriented nature. Interestingly, he also inherited a substantial five billion won through a death insurance policy from a high school friend who tragically met his end.

Meanwhile, Jeon Mi-do will portray the character of Oh Yun-jin in the upcoming drama, although the production house has released no further details about her character. This marks her first appearance on a major broadcasting channel, as she has previously only appeared on cable channels.

The upcoming drama Connection will be directed by Kim Moon-kyo, known for projects such as Trolley, and written by the screenwriter Lee Hyun, recognized for dramas including Diary of a Prosecutor.

If Ji Sung confirms his role, it would signify his return to SBS after a four-year hiatus. His last appearance on the network was in 2019 when he starred in the K-drama Doctor John. His most recent project before this potential return was the 2022 K-drama Adamas.

Jeon Mi-do's most recent appearance was in the 2022 K-drama Thirty-Nine, where she co-starred alongside Son Ye Jin and Kim Ji Hyun.

More about Ji Sung and Jeon Do-mi

Ji Sung secured a role in All In, a drama about gambling, without specifying the year. He actively pursued the role by approaching director Yoo Chul-yong. All In achieved significant success, catapulting Ji Sung to Hallyu stardom.

He is most notably recognized for his performances in various television dramas, including All In, Save the Last Dance for Me, New Heart, Protect the Boss, Secret Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, Innocent Defendant, Familiar Wife, Doctor John, and The Devil Judge, along with his appearance in the film My PS Partner.

Jeon Mi-do, hailing from Busan, began her journey as an actor and honed her skills at Myongji College's Department of Theatre and Film.

Her career took off in 2006 when she made her debut on stage. Mi Do has primarily gained recognition for her remarkable contributions to the world of theater and musicals.

Notably, she clinched the Best Actress award at the 2017 Korean Musical Awards for her exceptional performance in Sweeney Todd (2016). Her talent continued to shine as she secured her second consecutive Best Actress Award in 2018 for her role in Maybe Happy Ending.

Jeon Mi-do is most celebrated on the small screen for portraying Dr. Chae Song-hwa in tvN's Hospital Playlist.

The upcoming thriller drama Connection will premiere in the first half of 2024.