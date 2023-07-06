Here's how Taylor Swift's Eras tour might be on track for the highest-grossing tour in history

American singer Taylor Swift is achieving remarkable success on her current The Eras concert tour. Her tour sales are surpassing a staggering $13 million in one single night. This impressive feat puts her on track to achieve the highest-grossing tour in history.

According to Pollstar, the tour grossed more than $300 million dollars. The majority of the revenue generated from these ticket sales is allocated toward the extensive production costs associated with the tour. The real figures could be higher than the estimated figures, as additional revenue is also generated from merchandise sales. This also adds millions of dollars to the tour.

It is worth noting that due to fans' demand, Taylor Swift has expanded her Eras tour from 52 shows to 106 shows worldwide.

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour is expected to generate over $1 billion in revenue as per the latest Bloomberg Reports. This would make it the highest-grossing tour in music history.

Currently, the highest-grossing tour record is held by Sir Elton John's farewell tour. Titled Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, it had a gross of over $853 million. As the name suggests, it was a farewell tour of John's career and it had 300 shows in over 30 countries.

Taylor Swift is now setting a new benchmark with her Eras Tour nearly beating Elton John's previous record. According to Pollstar, as of now, her tour has generated more than $300 million dollars. The average Eras Tour ticket for her show costs $254, which is more than twice the price of tickets for her Reputation tour in 2018.

That being said, some fans are disappointed by the price hike. Taylor Swift fans shared their disappointment on Twitter over the expensive Eras Tour tickets.

Renata @itsrenatak The tickets for Taylor Swift’s current concert in Sydney Australia are so expensive and the dearest seats are nearly $400 and if you got the dearest tickets you are crazy as it’s to costly and that money is better spent on bills and groceries not concerts The tickets for Taylor Swift’s current concert in Sydney Australia are so expensive and the dearest seats are nearly $400 and if you got the dearest tickets you are crazy as it’s to costly and that money is better spent on bills and groceries not concerts

It is worth noting that five years ago, in 2018, only Britney Spears and Celine Dion exceeded the $200 mark. The biggest performer of that year, Ed Sheeran, had tickets priced at an average of $89 per night. One key factor is the increasing cost of production. Concerts have become more elaborate and expensive to organize, which naturally drives up ticket prices.

According to TicketMaster's data, over 2.4 million tickets were sold for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during the Verified Fan and Capital One sale on both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. This broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day.

Due to the sold-out shows Taylor Swift fans are participating in fan club programs to get a chance to win Eras tour tickets.

The Eras Tour @tswifterastour ROUND 9 SWIFTIES



If you are still looking for tickets to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, we have people who’ve reached out to us with tickets for sale at reasonable price/ for exchange for certain shows! Reply with the show you need tickets for & we’ll dm if you qualify! ROUND 9 SWIFTIESIf you are still looking for tickets to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, we have people who’ve reached out to us with tickets for sale at reasonable price/ for exchange for certain shows! Reply with the show you need tickets for & we’ll dm if you qualify! 🚨ROUND 9 SWIFTIES🚨If you are still looking for tickets to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, we have people who’ve reached out to us with tickets for sale at reasonable price/ for exchange for certain shows! Reply with the show you need tickets for & we’ll dm if you qualify!

Some fans have also resorted to the secondary market like StubHub and even purchased it from Reddit. They also acquired tickets from random Twitter users and bought tickets at a higher price than those offered by the venues and official ticketing platforms like TicketMaster.

This craze surrounding Taylor Swift's shows signals the arrival of a new chapter in music history. The tour seems to have the potential to surpass the $1 billion mark and will solidify her status as the first artist to achieve the highest-grossing tour in history. Although the current charts and Pollstar reports are speaking in favor of the artist, time will reveal the final picture.

Apart from Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay have had 10 highest-grossing music tours of all time

10) Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016-2017)

Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams Tour is the 10th-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $431 million. The tour was in support of Coldplay's seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams, and it saw them play to over 3 million fans in over 40 countries.

9) Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: The River Tour (2016-2017)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's The River Tour is the ninth-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $432 million. The tour was in support of Springsteen's 1980 album, The River, and it saw him play to over 3 million fans in over 40 countries.

8) Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour (2015)

Taylor Swift's The 1989 World Tour is the eighth-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $445 million. The tour was in support of Swift's fourth studio album, 1989, and it saw her play to over 2 million fans in over 60 countries.

7) Paul McCartney: Out There Tour (2013-2015)

Paul McCartney's Out There Tour is the seventh-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $529 million. It was in support of McCartney's 16th studio album, New, and it saw him play to over 3.5 million fans in over 40 countries.

6) The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour (2017-2020)

The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour is the sixth-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $547 million. It was the Rolling Stones' 15th and final tour, and it saw them play to over 3 million fans.

5) The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang Tour (2005-2007)

The Rolling Stones' A Bigger Bang Tour is the fifth-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $558 million. The tour was the Rolling Stones' longest and highest-grossing tour, and it saw them play to over 4 million fans.

4) Guns N' Roses: Not in This Lifetime Tour (2016-2019)

Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime Tour is the fourth-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $647 million. The tour was the reunion tour of the rock band Guns N' Roses, and it was one of the most anticipated tours of all time.

3) U2: U2 360° Tour (2009-2011)

U2's U2 360° Tour is the third-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $736 million. The tour was named for its innovative 360-degree stage, which allowed the band to perform in the round and interact with fans from all sides.

2) Ed Sheeran: The Divide Tour (2017-2019)

Ed Sheeran's The Divide Tour is the second-highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $776 million. The tour was in support of Sheeran's third studio album, "÷" (Divide), and it saw him play to over 8.7 million fans in over 60 countries.

1) Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour (2018-2023)

As mentioned earlier, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all time, with a gross of over $853 million. The tour is a celebration of John's career, and it has seen him perform over 300 shows in over 30 countries.

For those unaware, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour started on March 17, 2023, and now it is ready to grace Amsterdam for two shows on July 9 and 10. It is possible that Taylor Swift could add additional dates or even announce a second leg of the tour. However, she has not announced any plans to extend the Eras tour beyond August 17, 2024.

