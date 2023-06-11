What time will Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band premiere on Reelz? Details explored

Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band is a 2023 television special that will air on Reelz on Sunday, June 18, at 6 pm PT. The special chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic rock band, from their humble beginnings in Los Angeles to their meteoric rise to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The special features interviews with band members, friends, and associates, as well as never-before-seen footage.

In the realm of hard rock, establishing a unique identity is crucial, but for one immensely successful group, they embody that identity themselves.

Guns N' Roses burst onto the music scene, captivating audiences with their gritty and unfiltered performances. With an astonishing record of over 100 million albums sold and a massive global fan base, they solidified their status as one of the greatest acts in music history.

Not only have they amassed numerous American Music Awards and been honored as the World's Best Group by the World Music Awards, but they have also earned the prestigious recognition of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, behind the statistics and accolades lies a more complex tale.

Guns N' Roses: A notorious history

The band's notorious reputation was built on their turbulent behavior, including drug use, public feuds, and explosive on-stage outbursts. While such antics may have tarnished their relationships with promoters, they also added to the mystique and appeal of their live shows. The unpredictability became part of their allure.

This chaotic atmosphere reached its pinnacle when frontman Axl Rose, in a moment of frenzy, lunged at a photographer in the crowd during a performance and stormed off the stage, abruptly ending the show.

Despite a history marked by disorder and even periods of band breakups, Guns N' Roses has managed to reunite and consistently sell out arenas across the globe.

Their enduring popularity is a testament to the power of their music and the unwavering loyalty of their fans.

What does the Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV special include?

The special begins with the band's formation in 1985, when Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, and Steven Adler came together to form one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

The band quickly gained a reputation for their wild live shows and their rebellious attitude. Their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, was released in 1987 and became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In the early 1990s, Guns N' Roses were at the top of the world. They were one of the biggest bands in the world, and their live shows were legendary.

However, the band's success came at a price. The members of the band were struggling with addiction, and their personal relationships were starting to fall apart. In 1991, Izzy Stradlin left the band and was replaced by Gilby Clarke.

The band's second album, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, was released in 1991. The albums were both critical and commercial successes, but they failed to live up to the expectations of Appetite for Destruction.

The band's internal problems continued to escalate, and in 1994, Steven Adler was fired from the band. He was replaced by Matt Sorum.

In the years since, Guns N' Roses have reunited for a few tours, but they have never been able to recapture the magic of their early years. The band's members have all gone on to have successful solo careers, but they are still best known for their work with the band.

Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band is a fascinating look at one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. The special features interviews with some of the most important people in the band's history.

If you are a fan of Guns N' Roses, or if you are just interested in learning more about the band, this special is a must-watch.

Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band airs on Reelz on June 18 at 6 pm PT.

