What time will Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story air on Reelz? Release date, plot and more about the music documentary

Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story is an upcoming documentary that is all set to make its debut this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT exclusively on Reelz. Scott Sternberg is the director and executive producer of this engrossing two-hour documentary.

The documentary will offer valuable insights into the exceptional life and career of legendary American musician Vince Neil. Renowned as the lead vocalist of the celebrated heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, he has made an unforgettable impact on the music industry.

Mötley Crüe was formed in 1981 in Los Angeles with lead singer Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, lead guitarist Mick Mars, and drummer Tommy Lee. The revered heavy metal band has sold more than 100 million albums all across the globe.

Since the news of the upcoming documentary was announced by Reelz, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Vince Neil's life unfold on their screens. Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story will include interviews with two of his bandmates, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee, who will shed light on his personality. Let's explore what we know about the documentary that is all set to premiere on Reelz.

Know all about Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story before its arrival on Reelz

Two-hour documentary Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story is all set to give viewers a raw glimpse into the rockstar's life. Scott Sternberg, executive producer and director of the documentary film, said in a recent interview while talking about musician Vince Neil and the brand new documentary:

"Vince Neil's story is an extraordinary tale,...When he decided to do this two-hour documentary, he said what was most important to him was he wanted it to be a tell all. The good, the bad, the ugly and the truth....His on camera interviews became the voice of the project and from there, we were able to bring on others to support it, including his kids who had not spoken out before. I'm very proud of our entire team for getting this powerful story made." (Via Louder)

The official synopsis for the intriguing music documentary Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story states:

"Vince Neil, the lead singer of Superband Motley Crue, gives us an exclusive insight into his life. We get up close and personal, as Vince tells us the real story of his road to stardom and the many bumps in the road that accompanied it. He tells all about how he became a singer to how hard he partied and all the benefits that he took advantage of."

The synopsis released by Reelz further states:

"Vince lets us in to how he navigated the road to super stardom but also about the heartbreak of losing a child. We learn, as well, about his arrest in a car crash, where one of his best friends is killed on his watch. We hear great tales from those closest to him including his son and daughter, his bandmates, and others who have documented his ride through today. Motley Crue’s Vince Neil: My story is an exclusive, 2 hour documentary with never been told secrets revealed for the first time."

The two-hour documentary will take the audience on an immersive journey into the musical world of Vince Neil, no holds barred. From witnessing his rise to stardom and the success of his endeavors to sympathizing with his sorrows, viewers will not be able to look away as the documentary chronicles his ups and downs.

Don't forget to watch Motley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT on Reelz.

