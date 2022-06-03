What time will Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen air on Reelz? Release date and more explored

Autopsy: The Last Hours of..., a famous documentary show, is all set to explore the heartbreaking demise of the legendary musician, guitarist, and songwriter Eddie Van Halen in 2020. Van Halen is considered one of the greatest guitarists in the history of rock music.

The upcoming episode, titled Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen, will make its debut on the 5th of June (Sunday), 2022, at 8 pm. ET, exclusively on Reelz.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of... is a documentary show that partakes in a thorough investigation of renowned celebrities' untimely, controversial, and tragic demise. The show is currently in its Season 13.

Reportedly, apart from Eddie Van Halen, the show's Season 13 will be diving deep into the grievous deaths of several high-profile celebrities, including Sean Connery, Ricardo Montalbán, Robert Reed, Chadwick Boseman, John F. Kennedy Jr., Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, James Garner, Paul Walker, Eazy E and a few others.

Since the news of the Van Halen episode was released by Reelz, there have reportedly been some controversies regarding the episode, as the late rockstar's son Wolfgang Van Halen has allegedly dissed the show as,

''Pathetic and heartless''.

So, without further delay, let's find out about Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen, ahead of its premiere.

Know all about Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen before its release on Reelz

Story continues below ad

What is the release date and time of Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen?

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen is all set to make its arrival this June 5th (Sunday), 2022, at 8 pm. ET, exclusively on Reelz. Since a few glances of the episode were dropped by ReelzChannel on the 31st of May, 2022, it has already started to create a lot of buzz among viewers.

The upcoming episode has been getting quite the attention after the legendary guitarist's son Wolfgang Van Halen reportedly took to Twitter to express his disgust regarding the representation of his father's unfortunate demise.

Story continues below ad

Take a look at his Twitter post here.

What can be expected from the episode?

The official synopsis of the June 5th episode of the show, given by Reelz, writes:

"On October 6th 2020, the world was shocked by the news that guitar legend Eddie Van Halen had died. A rock prodigy with a boyish charm, Eddie was never more comfortable than when he had a guitar in his hand. Known as the founder of the Van Halen, a band synonymous with California cool, Eddie was surprisingly an immigrant. Of both Dutch and Indonesian heritage, his family moved from the Netherlands to California when he was a child. Without knowing a word of English, Eddie overcame racism in a pre civil rights America. By age 25, Eddie’s band had sold multiple platinum albums and his innovative guitar techniques cemented Eddie in Rock and Roll history. It seemed nothing could stop him."

Story continues below ad

The official synopsis of the episode further says:

"But behind his contagious smile, there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life. He dealt with addiction issues for over 4 decades, having started drinking at just age 12. Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity, Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic, often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer. But if caught early, Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates. So what happened? World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyse every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death."

Story continues below ad

By the looks of the synopsis, it seems like the show has delved deep into the life of the rockstar. The upcoming episode will reportedly see Dr. Michael Hunter, the highly regarded forensic pathologist, exploring and analyzing the reasons behind Eddie Van Halen's demise.

Don't forget to watch Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen, premiering this June 5 (Sunday), 2022, at 8 pm. ET, exclusively on Reelz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far