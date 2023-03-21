What is Candida auris? Symptoms explored as CDC issues warning about deadly fungus spreading across the U.S.

A potentially deadly and drug-resistant fungus, Candida auris, is rapidly spreading across US healthcare facilities, a new study suggests.

According to a report published on March 20, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Annals of Internal Medicine, clinical cases of this yeast-like fungus jumped in 2021.

The government organization is calling it an urgent threat because of its resistance to several antifungal medications. It can cause severe illness and even death in people who are already unwell, using intrusive medical equipment, or have been in healthcare centers for an extended period of time.

Since Candida auris was first detected in the United States in 2016, the number of people diagnosed with it and those discovered to be infected through screening have increased at an alarming rate.

According to information published on the CDC website, around 30 to 60 percent of people suffering from Candida auris have died. However, this estimation is based on information gathered from a small number of patients.

Candida auris' symptoms include chills and a fever

As per the data gathered by the CDC website, the most common symptoms of Candida auris are fever and chills that don't subside even after antibiotic medication.

The fungus is known to have caused wound infections, ear infections, and bloodstream infections. It can be passed from person to person or through contact with infected objects. The site adds:

"It also has been isolated from respiratory and urine specimens, but it is unclear if it causes infections in the lung or bladder."

Candida auris infections, like other Candida infections, are typically identified through blood or other bodily secretions. However, compared to others, the more prevalent forms of Candida, C. auris is more difficult to distinguish from cultures.

For instance, it can be mistaken for other yeast species, especially Candida haemulonii. To determine C. auris, special laboratory procedures are required.

As per NPR, CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman said:

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control."

The fungus has been found in more than 30 countries. In 2016, it was found in the US for the first time.

The CDC reported that between 2016, and December 2021, there were a total of 3,270 clinical cases in the United States in which patients were infected. Meanwhile, there were 7,413 screening cases in which the fungus was detected in patients but was not causing infection.

The organization added that the sudden increase could have been due to poor prevention methods, lack of control in healthcare facilities, and efforts to determine the cases.

