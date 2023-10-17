What did Carl David Mintz do? Charges explored as Michigan man arrested over threatening Palestinian residents online

39-year-old Carl David Mintz allegedly uploaded a disturbing post where he called people to "hunt Palestinians" in relation to the recent Israel-Palestine conflict. Authorities began an investigation on Wednesday, October 11, and took Mintz into custody on Thursday, October 12, 2023. He faces several charges including one felony count of threat of terrorism.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud addressed the incident and said that such violence and threats will not be tolerated in the community and that people will be held responsible. Carl David Mintz's arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023. Police stated that they had received an anonymous tip on October 11 regarding Mintz.

Farmington Hills resident, Carl David Mintz, allegedly uploaded a post threatening Palestinian Americans living in Dearborn

Carl David Mintz has been arrested on Thursday, for allegedly threatening to harm Palestinians living in the city of Dearborn, which is located near Detroit. Dearborn Police Department confirmed that Mintz is currently facing multiple charges including facing one felony count of threat of terrorism and a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a telecom device.

Expand Tweet

Law&Crime reported that Dearborn has the biggest Arab American population in the US. More than 40℅ of the population are Arab Americans.

On Wednesday, officers from the Dearborn Police Department received an anonymous tip regarding a post that Mintz made. An investigation began, and on the very next day, they arrested the 39-year-old man from his residence in Farmington Hills.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud issued an official statement regarding the incident, and said,

"Threats of violence against our community will not be tolerated. We are pleased to see that the charges filed this weekend reflect the severity of the message of hate that this individual chose to post online last week."

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said,

"Threats against any person in Wayne County will not be tolerated and will be thoroughly investigated… Wayne County is very diverse, and we take these threats very seriously."

The suspect has been banned from using the internet and carrying weapons

Mintz's bond has been set at $500,000 cash/surety, along with a GPS device. He has also been prohibited from possessing weapons and using the internet.

According to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin,

"We take all threats very seriously. Although we are currently unaware of any further credible threats, we have increased police patrols across the city and at all places of worship in the interest of the public safety and security of Dearborn’s residents, workers, and visitors."

Expand Tweet

Counsel on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Executive Director Dawud Walid expressed his concerns regarding the incident. Walid said that he hopes that justice is served, and the culprit gets sufficient punishment.

He said,

"It’s quite unfortunate that this individual acted off of the preexisting bigotry and bias that exists in our society that had just been inflamed by events that are going on halfway across the world."

On October 14, Carl David Mintz was charged with terrorism charges regarding the incident. Carl David Mintz's next court appearance has been set for Tuesday, October 24, at about 8 a.m. local time, before Judge Mark Somers.