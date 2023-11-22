What caused the fire at Calumet Fisheries? Iconic restaurant suffers extensive damage in wake of blaze 

A massive fire broke out at Calumet Fisheries on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, leaving the iconic Illinois restaurant extensively damaged. Allegedly, Calumet Fisheries had reopened just days before the fire, as previously it was shut due to a failed health inspection by the authorities.

As the fire department reached the restaurant after people from Calumet Fisheries called 911, the authorities reported that the roof was engulfed with fire, which an alleged electrical issue might have caused. As ten fire trucks and two ambulances reached the area, the officials claimed that,

“The fire started in a large void in an upper area, and the damage was deemed extensive.”

The authorities also claimed that while no injuries were reported at the scene, the fire caused massive damage to the roof, with a prolonged disturbance to the traffic as the road remained blocked for several minutes. The restaurant owner, Mark Kotlick, also spoke up about the fire and stated how they “intend to rebuild” based on what the insurance company allows.

Calumet Fisheries opened up after being closed on October 31, 2023, as the health department spotted rodents in the eatery: More details about the fire revealed

As the massive fire broke out at the Southeast side seafood joint on Tuesday, it has now been shut as the damage due to the fire has been extensive. While the officials have claimed that the reason for the fire could be electrical, the eatery's owner contended that they are in a challenging situation as Calumet Fisheries just opened up after being closed for days.

The health department closed the eatery on October 31 after their infection. The officials found rodents and even other minor and major violations. The business then actively patched up the walls, did a quick pest control, and hired staff to fix the electrical system and ensure that all the points mentioned by the health department had been taken care of.

However, as the restaurant opened just days back, the owner claims it was “bad timing” as the holiday season gets the restaurants and eateries more business. Furthermore, the owner claimed the business had been “blooming” after it reopened over the weekend.

Talking about the fire, the owner reported that the manager instantly called him to report the fire. He also spoke up about the damage and stated that they are yet to check what is destroyed and what has remained intact. The owner of Calumet Fisheries also indicated that he remains hopeful as he has lost a lot of business, first due to being shut and now due to the fire.

He said,

“I’m ready to move on. We just hope to continue to provide the Southeast Side with probably the best seafood in the U.S.”

Started in 1928, the Illinois eatery is known for its smoked and fried fish, shrimp, and clams. Calumet Fisheries became popular after many celebrities began visiting the restaurant, and it was featured on many TV Shows and Web Series like Eater's Dining on a Dime and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. However, it is unknown when the restaurant would reopen its doors for the masses after the fire.