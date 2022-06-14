What is causing the flooding in Yellowstone? National Park closes after extreme damage captured on video

Yellowstone National Park was shut down on Monday, June 13, after unprecedented heavy rains caused flooding and rockslides. This is an unfortunate thing to happen at the beginning of the summer tourist season, but the park will remain shut for a temporary period.

All five entrances to the park, which stretches to parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, will be closed to visitors, including those with hotel and camping reservations, until June 15, at the very least. Authorities will take the time to assess the damage to roads, bridges, and other facilities.

This is the first time since the 1988 wildfires that the park's entrances have been closed to contain the traffic. Officials said that the National Park Service immediately tried to reach guests and personnel in various areas of the park, particularly those on the northern side.

(HEADS UP!) Roads in northern portion of Yellowstone National Park CLOSE temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions; Stay informed about road status and weather conditions!

In a statement, Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said:

“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues.”

According to the National Park Service, the "gateway" settlement in Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park's northern boundary and home to many Yellowstone service personnel, has been shut off owing to a mudslide in the area.

It is unknown how many guests are stuck sinside Yellowstone or have been forced to leave the area. We also do not have a count of the residents around the park who have been rescued and evacuated.

Yellowstone National Park authorities need time to assess the damage

Current conditions of Yellowstone's North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.

According to the park service, the park's electric power was knocked out in several areas. Preliminary assessments suggested that extensive segments of roads surrounding Yellowstone were swept away or covered in debris and mud, with a number of bridges also being wrecked.

In a statement, Sholly said:

"We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time."

According to the organization, roads in the park's southern tier were on the edge of flooding.

The flooding and slides were caused by days of heavy rainfall. The park and the entire surrounding region were plagued by continuous rain due to one of the wettest springs in recent years.

6/13/22 at 1:16 pm STATEMENT from Supt. Cam Sholly about temporarily closing all park entrances: "Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation."

A rapid increase in temperatures over the last three days also accelerated the melting of the snow collected in the park's upper altitudes from late-winter storms, causing runoff.

Heavy rains and melting snow created a dangerous combination in the park barely two weeks after the annual Memorial Day vacation weekend opening of the US summer tourist season, which accounts for the majority of Yellowstone's yearly 4 million tourists.

