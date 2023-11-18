What did Cayla Farris do? American Airlines passenger ordered to pay almost $40K over onboard fracas

A 29-year-old American Airlines passenger, Cayla Farris, has been ordered to pay a whopping amount of $440,000 to American Airlines after she disrupted the flight and threatened the crew members. Allegedly, the incident took place in 2022 during a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

The authorities claimed that the crew “was unable to continue their duties,” due to which, Cayla Farris was sentenced to 3.6 months in the prison along with the fine. American Airlines also released a statement and claimed that the incident took place on February 13, 2022.

It also stated how Cayla Farris “used profanity and threatened the flight crew onboard” during the flight, due to which the captain had to return to Phoenix, which caused a lot of disturbance for other flights as well.

The statement released by American Airlines read:

“During the flight, Farris used profanity and threatened the flight crew and passengers onboard. As a result of her behavior, the flight crew was unable to continue their duties. The captain ultimately decided to turn the plane back to Phoenix. For passengers on board, this disturbance caused several flights to be re-routed to Hawaii.”

Along with the jail time, Cayla Farris was also given three years of supervised probation, after the woman pleaded guilty this year, in September.

Cayla Farris is not the first passenger who was penalized for her unruly behavior onboard: Previous cases of other passengers’ uncontrollable behavior explored

While there have been many passengers who have caused a ruckus on flights before, Cayla Farris has joined the list of many passengers who have been arrested and fined for their unruly behavior on flights. One similar instance happened last year when an American Airlines flight was diverted after a passenger set off pepper spray on the flight.

Allegedly, the incident took place when the spray was released in the entire cabin, and the flight was going to New York, however, it had to return to Jacksonville, Florida. The passenger was asked to deboard the flight and was fined for the wrongdoings. American Airlines also released a statement at the time, informing the masses of the incident.

Furthermore, another case similar to Cayla Farris’ occurred in 2022, after a passenger was arrested when they broke into the cockpit and tried to damage the controls of the captain. Allegedly, as the pilot tried to stop him, he tried to jump out of the cockpit window, making the pilot make the decision to divert the flight.

Then, a similar incident took place, when a woman named, Tiffany Gomas disrupted the flight by creating a ruckus as she pointed toward the tail of the plane and claimed that she saw someone who did not seem “real” to her. She repeatedly kept shouting “That MF is not real,” and was finally asked to deboard the flight.

She was also fined, like Cayla Farris, and was even charged for her unruly behavior.

Many flight attendants have expressed how difficult it can be to deal with passengers who have had too much alcohol. It is still unknown whether Farris also drank alcohol, which may have contributed to her actions.