What did Chantal Mason do? Nanny arrested after Ring camera catches her abusing 2-year-old boy

Chantal Mason, a babysitter in New York entrusted to take care of a two-year-old boy while his parents were away at work, was arrested this week for assaulting the toddler. While speaking to CBS News on June 14, Kristla Holmes revealed that she checked her Ring camera on Monday, while at work, and was shocked to see the recording of her once-trusted friend, Mason, tossing her kid on his back and slapping him.

Authorities concerned told news outlet Law&Crime that Mason was arrested this week and faced one count of risking the welfare of a child.

A copy of the complaint obtained by the publication stated that Chantal Mason behaved in “a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child” that endangered his life and health.

In the nanny cam video, Chantal Mason can be heard yelling and asking the two-year-old child to be quiet and "Lay your a– down and go to sleep" while he sobs.

Moreover, the officials said that unlike the footage shown on television, the slapping went on longer. The footage also recorded the babysitter resting her foot on the kid's head as she rested on Kristla Homes' couch.

Chantal Mason had been Kristla Holmes' friend for 15 years

While speaking with CBS News, Kristla Homes said that the assault and violation of trust should serve as a warning to parents about who they entrust their children.

“You can’t trust nobody. You cannot trust your kids’ godparents. You can’t trust a long friend. You can’t trust nobody. Watch your own kids. Protect your own kids.”

As per a news report by News 12, Mason was hitting the child more than a dozen times, and the child's cries were getting louder. She then flipped the child "over beneath a baby blanket to push the child’s body into a couch during the attack.” The incident reportedly stopped the child's crying as he could no longer be seen moving.

According to Holmes, Chantal Mason was a trusted family friend for 15 years and had previously been responsible for looking after her children. She expressed surprise that someone she had known for so long could have harmed her kids. However, things changed when Holmes checked the nanny camera.

“She told me that he just woke up, she fed him, and he was laying on the couch watching TV. So when I checked the camera, that’s not what he was doing. He was hysterically crying.”

Holmes then rushed home to her kid and got Mason arrested for endangering the welfare of her son, who suffered minor bruises. She told CBS News:

"She deserves to be in jail. I want her in jail."

Chantal Mason was released on June 13.

