What are the charges against Alaila Everett? Track star who hit rival in the head with a baton learns her fate

High school track athlete Alaila Everett faced battery charges after hitting her opponent, Kaelen Tucker, in the head with a baton. The incident occurred during a Virginia high school track meet, with videos of the incident going viral. Since the incident occurred, Everett has described in an interview that she did so by “accident.”

The New York Post reported on March 12 that Alaila Everett was charged with one count of assault and battery by the Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney's Office. The Tucker family has also served the Everetts with an order of protection. Wavy TV also reported on March 13 that Alaila Everett was facing a misdemeanor charge as well.

The duo were competing in a 4 x 200-meter relay event at a state-level track meet last week when Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker was struck with a baton. Immediately after being struck with the baton, Tucker could be seen grabbing her head and coming off of the track. Everett appeared to show concern for her opponent and even slowed down during the race.

I.C. Norcom High School senior Alaila Everett was disqualified from the race after the incident occurred.

“My community knows my character”: Alaila Everett shares statement after clip of the incident goes viral

On March 10, Alaila Everett sat for an interview with ABC News to reveal that she was receiving death threats after the video of the incident had gone viral. She also shared that she was being subjected to racial slurs.

Speaking about the short clip that went viral online and how people were criticizing her based on just one angle of the video, Everett said:

“They are assuming my character, calling me “ghetto” and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine-second video… I have plenty of people in my corner - teachers offering me a place to stay in their classroom if things get overwhelming, letting me stay in the gym or even go to the principal’s office if it’s overwhelming. My community knows my character… they know I’m not like that… that it was an accident.”

As per Wavy TV, Kaelen Tucker was diagnosed with a concussion and possible skull fracture after visiting the doctor. Her parents also told the news outlet that they had received an apology from the I.C. Norcom athletic director, and Everett’s parents while Alaila was at school.

The Tucker family also told WSLS that they are seeking an apology from Alaila and her track coach. Everett said that she tried to reach out to Tucker, but Tucker blocked her on social media.

Meanwhile, FOX40 News also reported that Everett’s parents said that they knew their daughter’s character and were aware of how her actions could not be intentional. Alaila’s mother Zeketa Cost said in an interview with the news outlet:

“I didn’t have to see a first video, second video or 10th video. I know 100% that she would never do that to nobody.”

Alaila’s father, Genoa Everett, said:

“We should not have adults attacking young children on either side.”

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing with the status of Alaila Everett being part of the school track team remaining unclear.

