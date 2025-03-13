“I didn’t know colleen hoover books got crazy like this” — Internet reacts to a bloody Dakota Johnson on set of film adaptation of the novel ‘Verity’

Actress Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett were spotted in New York City on March 12, filming a scene for their upcoming movie Verity, which is based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. According to People's report, Johnson was seen with fake blood splattered over her.

Ad

For the unversed, Michael Showalter has directed Verity, which stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett.

The behind-the-scenes pictures of the film adaptation went viral on social media. One netizen (@zoerosebryant) retweeted the pictures and expressed surprise, saying they did not know Colleen Hoover's novels depict such explicit scenarios. They wrote:

"I didn’t know Colleen Hoover books got crazy like this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The author's fans pointed out that Verity is a chaotic novel. One (@nelisaso) called it unlike her other works and claimed Dakota Johnson is the right cast for the film adaptation. Another (@Nate_Lopez) claimed the book is eerie in a good way and suggested reading it.

"Verity opens with a skull crack and blood on the first page, setting the tone for the chaos ahead. Yet, somehow, it’s still considered Colleen Hoover’s least messy book. The bar is low, but BookTok can’t get enough." A netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"Only colleen hoover book I ever read. it gets absolutely maniacal, it’s nothing like her more famous books. casting dakota johnson for this feels somehow like the correct energy." Another X user wrote.

"This book is wild. It’s so eerie but like in a really good way, highly recommend for a read while listening to the Gone Girl Score and reading in the dark." Another netizen wrote.

Ad

However, some netizens were not impressed by the behind-the-scenes pictures of Verity. While few expressed disdain for Hoover's work, one (@Michael22396887) stated that Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett might save the movie.

"What the hell is this movie about? I know it's gonna be bad either way. cooper still on his killah sh*t I guess. If y'all saw Trap you know what I mean. Well at least this movie has a pretty cast. I guess anne and josh will save the movie like blake had to do from that nobody JB." A netizen wrote.

Ad

"Nothing can convince me to watch an adaptation of a Colleen Hover book," another X user wrote.

"I cant believe dakota johnson is gonna make me watch a movie based on a colleen hoover book." Another netizen wrote.

Last month Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett were spotted filming for the Colleen Hoover movie Verity

"The Apprentice" New York Premiere - Image via Getty

According to People's report dated February 27, Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett were spotted in the streets of New York City, filming a scene of Verity. The two actors can be seen running while holding hands in the now-viral pictures.

Ad

In the novel, Anne Hathaway's character, Verity Crawford, is married to Hartnett's Jeremy Crawford.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the release date of Verity has yet to be announced, as filming is ongoing, E! Online reported that the movie will be released in theatres in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback