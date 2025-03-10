"You literally swung and hit her" - Kaelen Tucker Norcom baton controversy explained as internet reacts to track star's apology

A runner named Kaelen Tucker, who’s a junior of Virginia’s Brookville High School, met with a concussion and a potential skull fracture after her opponent from IC Norcom High School seemingly struck her at the back of her head with a relay baton during a race.

The incident happened during the 4×200-meter relay at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University, Lynchburg, on March 7. The video of the incident has now garnered traction online.

In the wake of backlash, Kaelen Tucker’s opponent has now issued an apology.

“I’m just a person by myself. Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit that from the video it does look purposeful, but I know my intentions and I would never hit somebody on purpose,” the young sprinter shared tearfully with local news out WayNews10 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, her mother, who goes by Genoa Everett on Facebook, also shared a post claiming it was an accident and the viral video was taken from an unfortunate angle where it looks otherwise. Amid the apology, the internet is having diverse reactions.

For instance, Instagram user @202neah commented on @its_onsite’s post on the same.

“You literally SWUNG and hit her. Like just take accountability and GO,” the user wrote.

A netizen criticizes Kaelen Tucker's opponent for baton incident. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site, X.

“She really expects us to believe that?” a person asked.

“Her edges say otherwise,” one person wrote.

“It wasn’t intentional? Lmaoo stop lying! Wipe them crocodile tears,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in.

“Somebody tell me how tf this wasn’t intentional,” a netizen asked.

“Ofc she gonna cry after the assault charge lol,” another netizen wrote.

“She was about to be passed & her subconscious took over,” an individual wrote.

“Here we go with the playing victim,” wrote another.

Exploring further the baton attack drama surrounding Kaelen Tucker

During their Friday’s race, second leg runner Kaelen Tucker was trying to cut into lane one for second place in the front pack while rounding turn four, as per the New York Post.

However, instead of blocking her entry like usual, her opponent reportedly slowed down, wound up her arm back and hit the relay baton across Tucker’s head.

Following this, Kaelen Tucker, who had earned silver in the girl’s 55m dash earlier in the day, detoured off the track, grabbed her head from behind, and fell to her knees.

The viral video showed the audience gasping inside the venue. Later, her mother and team trainers rushed to her aid.

According to The Post, Kaelen Tucker stopped running which pulled her school team out of the race. She was also diagnosed with a concussion and “possible fractured skull” by a doctor.

Meanwhile, her opponent and her school were disqualified in a quick-action disciplinary move.

In the wake of the incident, Kaelen Tucker spoke to WSLS and explained:

“When we get onto the other side of the track we have to cross to lane one, you have to merge in, and as I was coming up on her she kind of made me get cut off a little bit so I backed away. When we got to the curve she kept bumping me in my arm and when we got off the curve I finally passed her and that was when she hit me with the baton. I could feel a headache coming up, so I just stood out.”

Meanwhile, Kaelen Tucker’s parents told the outlet that neither the opponent nor her coach apologized to them.

“They were beside us at the event. They were watching the video at the event, but no one apologized or came to check on her. Even if it was a fluke or freak accident, you still would check on her,” Kaelen’s parents said.

Kaelen Tucker's mother Tamarro also told WSLS that she informed the sporting body who has reportedly lodged an investigation into the alleged assault. After the reports of the incident circulated online and earned Kaelen Tucker’s opponent criticism, she apologized, saying it was not “intentional.”

Her mother Genoa Everett also posted a statement on Facebook over the weekend which read:

“It’s a shame how so many people judge before they know facts. My daughter is facing backlash and threats from strangers as well as legal action because grownups decided to lie in person and on the news about an incident that was initiated by their child.”

“My child was almost knocked off the track by her competitor that approached from the rear and illegally cut her off causing her to lose her balance. The child and her parents claim my daughter struck her on purpose multiple times,” Everett added.

She went on to explain that she didn’t make “contact,” and whatever happened was “clearly accidental” and because she didn’t have “space to move.” The mother shared being “tired” watching her daughter get “threatened” and her “character be assassinated.”

She concluded by writing that she didn’t blame competitors for being “aggressive” but knew “accidents do happen during sports,” reiterating, “My daughter did not do this intentionally.”

Another one of her relatives who goes by @_.micheve on Instagram and @naeniceyyyy on TikTok posted a video explaining why the incident was unintentional.

The user also shared the opponent’s apology on her IG Story and captioned it:

“Will forever have your back through whatever and against whoever. But better than that, GOD HAS U!!! I don’t play bout her is my siblings, so it’s best to tread lightly.”

Heritage (Lynchburg) High School, the team that was leading the race at the time of the alleged attack, ended up winning the third round with a time of 1:47.98, according to The Post.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In March 22, a Florida high school sprinter was “sucker-punched” during a 1600 meter race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee and suffered a concussion.

The assaulter was another student-runner who wasn’t contesting in that particular race.

