What charges are Arkete Davis and his son facing? 10-year-old California boy fatally shot another 10-year-old with father’s stolen gun

Arkete Davis is facing several felony firearm-related charges along with charges of child endangerment and accessory, according to deputies at Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. This came after his 10-year-old son shot another child using a stolen gun found in his father's car on December 30, 2023.

Davis' son was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility.

Netizens raise questions over gun violence (image via @cigs_and_wigs on X)

Deputies at the Sacramento Facility received calls around 4:30 p.m. on December 30 about a shooting incident at an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive in the Foothill Farms area.

The victim, a 10-year-old, was then taken to the local hospital after first responders performed CPR. The child was found to be unresponsive and bleeding from his neck in the parking lot. He was later pronounced dead.

How did Arkete Davis' son find his gun?

According to deputies at the Sacramento Facility, Arkete Davis' son had taken a gun from inside his dad's vehicle when he went to get his father cigarettes. Witnesses pointed out to the deputies that the son bragged that his father had a gun and shot the victim before running into a nearby apartment.

According to the Sheriff's office, "detectives located a firearm in a nearby trashcan, where Davis is believed to have tried to dispose it."

Arkete Davis is legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, and the recovered gun had been reported stolen in 2017, as per the deputies.

Arkete Davis is currently being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 3.

Family members of the identified victim, Keith "KJ" Fierson, described him as follows:

"He was smart, very intelligent, kind, loving, respectful. He didn't deserve this. He still had a whole life to live."

Keith's aunt Erika, said that he had just come outside the apartment to ride his bike when he was shot dead.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, reacted to the shooting incident on X on December 31, saying:

"As more details of the incident come to light, there is definitely a concern about irresponsible parenting and that an ex-felon was illegally in possession of a firearm that led to this young boy's murder."

The sheriff also pointed out that the shot was fired in front of a 6-year-old, who saw the whole thing, raising concerns about "irresponsible parenting" as a reason for the incident.

The 10-year-old victim is among the 1,600 children and teens killed as a result of gun violence in 2023, as per the Gun Violence Archive.