What are the charges against Arthur Williamson? Michigan man pleads no contest in Jim Matthews murder

On Thursday, April 20, Michigan man Arthur Williamson pleaded non-contest in the murder of radio news anchor Jim Matthews. According to CBS, Williamson is accused of bludgeoning Matthews to death with a hammer, as well as attacking the radio anchor's girlfriend and children. He has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and unlawful imprisonment.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal attack, the reader's discretion is advised.

According to NBC, while the no contest plea is not an official admission of guilt, it is treated as one in a court of law. Williamson has a criminal history that includes kidnapping, assault, and possession of arms.

The timeline of Arthur Williamson's alleged attack on Jim Matthews and his family

Fox Detroit reported that prior to the attack, Arthur Williamson and Jim Matthews knew one another. The former also knew Matthews' girlfriend, Nicole Guertin, who later told police that she had invited him into her home while Matthews was at work.

According to Law&Crime, Williamson had brought crack and heroin into the home and then proceeded to smoke crack with Guertin. After a period of time, she told the suspect that he should leave, as Jim Matthews was due to return. She claimed that at this point, Williamson pulled out a knife, slashed her throat and bound her ankles and wrists with zip ties. He then reportedly announced his intention to kill Matthews.

As seen in WJBK footage, Guertin testified:

“He said, ‘when Jim gets home, I’m going to kill him.' He said if I tried to warn [Jim] in any way, he’d kill the kids.”

She told the court that, at the time, the children she had with Jim Matthews, a 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, were asleep. She later heard Matthews return home, after which he was assaulted by Arthur Williamson. The suspect repeatedly beat Matthews with a hammer before slitting his throat.

Guertin said that afterwards, Williamson duct-taped her hand to the bedpost before returning with her son, whose eyes, wrist and mouth were also duct-taped. After the child continued crying, Williamson beat him with the hammer.

Shortly after, the 5-year-old daughter woke up. Guertin claimed that Williamson physically abused the young girl before attempting to commit suicide by way of a heroin overdose. At this point, Guertin freed herself and escaped the home with her daughter. The 10-year-old boy was later found tied up in the closet of the home.

When police responded to the scene, they discovered Williamson suffering from a drug overdose in the basement of the home. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later arrested.

Williamson's sentencing is scheduled for May 31. The first-degree murder charge entails a mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

