Brian Walshe was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife Ana Walshe on January 1, 2023. On Thursday, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Brian Walshe for several charges related to the murder of Ana.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, the grand jury indicted him. Authorities revealed that after the indictment, the case will be moved to the county's superior court, leading to a new arraignment.

After Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing, a massive search was launched to look for her. Brian Walshe then claimed that he was fast asleep when his wife left the house to head to the airport to fly to Washington, DC.

Brian Walshe has been charged with murder, misleading investigators, and more

For the unversed, Brian Walshe’s wife Ana disappeared on January 1, 2023. She left her house for a work trip to Washington, DC, and was soon reported missing. Initially, police thought that Brian Walshe wasn’t related to his wife’s disappearance. Several unsettling shreds of evidence, however, later came to light.

Brian’s search history raised many eyebrows. He reportedly searched for ways to dispose of a woman’s body, shortly after his wife went missing. 46-year-old Brian, a convicted art swindler, was initially arrested on charges of misleading the cops about Ana’s disappearance. Despite all the charges, he pleaded not guilty. However, authorities mentioned that they found evidence that Brian had killed and dismembered Ana Walshe and disposed of her remains.

According to District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, the case will be transferred from the district court to the county superior court. As per NBC, Morrissey further confirmed that Walshe has been indicted on several charges, including murder, misleading investigators, and improper conveyance of a human body.

During the investigation, authorities found Brian’s unsettling Google search history, which included searches like, “How long before a body starts to smell?” and “How to stop a body from decomposing?”

Rose @901Lulu #Missing Luckily they do not need a body to charge Brian Walshe in the murder of his wife, Ana. He definitely made this case easy for the prosecution even though he pleaded not guilty. #anawalshe Luckily they do not need a body to charge Brian Walshe in the murder of his wife, Ana. He definitely made this case easy for the prosecution even though he pleaded not guilty. #anawalshe #Missing https://t.co/HyQO3mLA5k

Authorities revealed that Brian wanted to divorce Ana

Investigating officers further discovered several trash bags at a garbage collection station, which contained a hatchet, a hacksaw, and many items that had Brian and Ana’s DNA on them. When he was arraigned in January, prosecutors claimed that he wanted to end the marriage with Ana Walshe. He also reportedly lied to investigators about his whereabouts after his wife disappeared.

As per the New York Post, during the January proceedings, prosecutor Lynn Beland said:

“Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body.”

DA Morrissey stated:

“This is only a step in a long process, during which Brian enjoys the constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded to him under the Constitution. We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step.”

Crime With Bobby @crimewithbobby



He’s been charged with first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a human body



#anawalshe #brianwalshe #breakingnews #truecrime Brian Walshe has been indicted & charged with first-degree murder of Ana Walshe.He’s been charged with first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a human body Brian Walshe has been indicted & charged with first-degree murder of Ana Walshe. He’s been charged with first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a human body#anawalshe #brianwalshe #breakingnews #truecrime https://t.co/hxzfsGgpUE

Brian’s defense attorney did, however, claim that there was no solid evidence against him and that the case wasn’t too strong from the prosecutor’s end.

Poll : 0 votes