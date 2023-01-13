“He was going to kill her”: Report says Ana Walshe told cops Brian Walshe threatened her in 2014

Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man arrested for misleading authorities during an investigation into his wife's disappearance, allegedly threatened to kill her and her friends in 2014.

As the evidence against Brian Walshe, 41, mounts, authorities have revealed an old police report in which the missing wife, Ana Walshe, allegedly accused her husband of threatening her over the phone eight years ago.The incident reportedly occurred when the couple was dating, but no charges were filed as Ana Walshe did not cooperate with the investigation.

The report, which does not name the offender, was reportedly filed in 2014 in Washington, DC, under Ana's maiden name Knipp, a year before the couple got engaged. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, police identified the suspect in the report as Brain Walshe, who made threats against the lives of Ana and her friends over the phone. Part of the incident report stated that the suspect,

“Made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her and her friends.”

Brian Walshe allegedly bought cleaning supplies a day after his wife disappeared

The latest revelation comes on the heels of authorities continuing to gather evidence against Brian Walshe, including a surveillance video that showed the father of three visiting a Home Depot in Rockland. Walshe allegedly spent $450 in cash on cleaning supplies on Monday, January 2, the day after his wife went missing.

Brian Walshe was arrested on January 8 for lying about his whereabouts in the days after his wife’s disappearance. Walshe, who was under home arrest after being convicted of art fraud charges in 2021, told the authorities that he visited a juice bar for his kids mid-morning on Monday but arrived straight home soon after collecting the drinks.

As a condition of his parole, Walshe was only allowed to leave the premises between 8 and 10.30 am to take his three kids to school. However, authorities discovered that, hours after visiting the juice bar, Walshe made another stop and bought cleaning supplies, violating the terms of his parole.

Walshe reported his wife missing on January 4, three days after he last saw her on New Year’s Day in their Massachusetts home. The report was filed after the missing woman’s work colleagues at a real estate company raised the alarm after she failed to report to work. When questioned, Walshe told the authorities that his wife allegedly left for a work trip on January 1 and was scheduled to board a flight to Washington, DC.

However, police were unable to find any records of Ana Walshe boarding a plane and, conversely, found that her phone pinged from cell towers near the couple’s home on January 1 and the following day.

As the search continued for the missing mother of three, police found a hatchet, blood, a hacksaw, trash bags, used cleaning supplies, and a rug at a trash facility in Peabody, located an hour away from the couple’s home. The discovery was made a day after Walshe was arrested for hindering police investigations. The same day, law enforcement confiscated two dumpsters and a trash compactor from Brian Walshe’s mother’s apartment complex located fifteen minutes from Peabody.

While authorities continue to investigate the case, they are yet to charge Brian Walshe in his wife’s disappearance.

