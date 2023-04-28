What are the charges against Stephan Gevorkian? Fake North Hollywood doctor accused of treating patients without licence

Stephan Gevorkian, a 44-year-old from California, has been accused of treating several patients without a valid medical license. He is currently facing multiple charges for allegedly impersonating a licensed doctor. Gevorkian also faces charges of practicing medicine on several people for years at North Hollywood's Pathways Medical. Reportedly, many of his patients even had serious medical conditions, including cancer.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, such tactics could have caused “irreparable harm” to the health of patients.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs Division of Investigation is investigating the case. It is being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division. Stephan Gevorkian’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023, and he was released after taking his own cognizance stating that he wouldn’t engage in such activities.

Phony doctor Stephan Gevorkian allegedly treated thousands of patients

Stephan Gevorkian was arrested after an undercover investigator found him impersonating a doctor in Southern California. The 44-year-old is suspected of treating thousands of patients without a valid medical license. He worked in Pathways Medical, which is his own clinic.

While police were suspicious of his impersonation, they sent an undercover investigator to the clinic in November 2022, for a consultation. The officer said that Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a certain hormone which could have indicated a serious medical issue.

He currently faces charges of five counts of practicing medicine without a license. According to Gevorkian’s lawyers any claims that he was impersonating a doctor to deceive or treat unsuspecting people was "misleading and demonstrably false.”

Prosecutors claimed that Gevorkian treated patients who had several ailments, including viral infections and even complex ailments like cancer. His establishment would conduct blood tests and advise on treatments to the patients, who had no idea what was going on.

A press release stated that the clinic conducts blood tests and advises treatments while also offering treatment for serious ailments.

Yelp reviews about Gevorkian's clinic said that the doctor seemed like a fake

Several reviews on Yelp also revealed that Stephan Gevorkian was a fake doctor. One of the reviewers, Nicole B., wrote that they believed that "Dr. G" was a fraud. The review stated that the only thing "right" with their blood work was their vitamin D levels. They added that they "ran" when they saw their estimate for treatments which was nearly $5k.

The reviewer also advised others not to get "suckered into supporting" the clinic and the rude people there.

However, Gevorkian’s establishment has also received several positive reviews on Yelp and currently has a 4.5-star rating. While a reviewer wrote in February that the place is “incredible”, another reviewer mentioned how amazing the company is.

Authorities have urged the public, who might have been “victimized” due to the alleged phony doctor or his establishment, to contact the Consumer Protection Hotline.

