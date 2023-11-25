What are the charges against Zachary McCray? Newport man detained on Thanksgiving after being caught with weed, child p*rn, and machete

A man from Newport, Zachary McCray, was arrested on Thanksgiving after he was caught by the police with child p*rn, an illegal gun, a machete, and large amounts of weed. The police stated that they received a complaint on November 24, 2023, around 11:45 am about a man in possession of child p*rn. The authorities then identified the man as McCray and located his vehicle.

Authorities claimed that as soon as they stopped his vehicle, they found that he was armed with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol. Police Chief Ryan Duffy also released a statement:

"Officers located the suspect driving a vehicle and initiated high-risk car stop procedures. The suspect was safely and successfully detained. In his possession, the suspect was found with a large quantity of controlled substances, a machete, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and large capacity magazines. The suspect was arrested and charged with numerous felonies.”

Upon arrest, the Newport man was charged with possession of child p*rnography, possession of marijuana, possession of firearms by certain persons prohibited, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, and possession of a firearm while delivering a controlled substance.

As the police successfully arrested McCray, the Police chief thanked his department for working on a public holiday:

"I would like to thank members of the Newport Police Department who are spending time away from their families this Thanksgiving to ensure quality police service to the citizens of Newport.”

Newport man found with weed, child p*rn, and machete likely to be convicted for more than 5 years

As McCray was arrested with a large amount of marijuana, a pistol, and even child p*rn, at the moment it is not known how long he will be sentenced for if he is convicted. However, authorities claimed that those accused of the possession of child p*rn are often given a jail time of 5 years.

Given that Zachery is facing multiple charges, his jail time can be much more than 5 years. The police also stated that at the moment, his intentions behind carrying a pistol, machete, and child p*rn are not known, and the matter is under investigation as the Newport authorities are questioning McCray to know more details about the case.

Authorities have also claimed that since McCray was found with child p*rn, under state and federal law, the authorities might have to register the man as a “s*x offender.” This is also because the Newport authorities have started taking serious action against those accused of unlawful s*xual activity and distributing child s*xual abuse material.

A similar instance took place in June 2023 when a man, Timothy Desain pleaded guilty to distributing child p*rn. After he pleaded guilty, the man was sentenced to 10 years of jail, with a heavy fine.

At the moment, neither Zachery nor his lawyers have spoken up on the fiasco.