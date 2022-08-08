What is THC? NBA YoungBoy caught faking drug test

NBA YoungBoy's troubles don't seem to end as he was recently caught faking a drug test. AllHipHop reported that the rapper used the urine sample of another individual as his own during a drug test conducted last month.

However, his plan backfired when he was asked to give a legit urine sample and tested positive for THC, a psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

According to court documents, YoungBoy used a device to fill the testing cup with someone else's urine and although an observing officer saw him, he denied the same and snuck out of the premises. Next day, when his own urine sample came back positive, he confessed to using someone else's sample.

He also revealed that he faked the previous test because he was aware that his own sample would come back as THC positive following a drug test he did at home.

In brief, about THC found in NBA YoungBoy's urine

Daily Loud @DailyLoud NBA YoungBoy was reportedly caught using fake urine for drug test, he tested positive for THC with real test. FEDS believe he should be kept on house arrest. NBA YoungBoy was reportedly caught using fake urine for drug test, he tested positive for THC with real test. FEDS believe he should be kept on house arrest. https://t.co/oalXkLNMoq

THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol is the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis. It is said to be involved in the plant's evolutionary adaptation and is one of the 113 cannabinoids found in the plant.

The component was first discovered in 1964 by Israeli chemist Raphael Mechoulam. It was revealed at the time that when smoked, the component absorbs into the bloodstream and goes to the brain, linking itself to the naturally occurring endocannabinoid receptors in the cerebral cortex, cerebellum, and basal ganglia.

THC is an important ingredient in Nabiximols, which was accepted as a botanical drug in the United Kingdom in 2010 when it was introduced as a mouth spray for those suffering from multiple sclerosis and cured them of neuropathic pain, spasticity, overactive bladder and other symptoms.

WHO's Expert Committee on Drug Dependence advised transferring THC to Schedule IV of the Convention in 2003, considering the medical uses alongside low abuse and addiction potential.

NBA YoungBoy found not guilty on previous firearms charge

NBA YoungBoy has been found not guilty of federal charges emerging from a previous arrest (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In July 2022, NBA YoungBoy was found not guilty of federal firearms charges in California on account of there being no evidence to prove that he possessed weapons during his arrest on March 22, 2021.

YoungBoy was arrested back in September 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana along with 16 others on charges of distributing and manufacturing drugs and possessing stolen firearms. His lawyer denied the claims, stating that YoungBoy did not have any guns or drugs with him when he was arrested.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks NBA YOUNGBOY FOUND NOT GUILTY OF GUN POSESSION - This in regards to his case he caught in California when the FBI and US Marshals arrested him and he allegedly ran from his Maybach and K9's took him to custody. There was a gun in the car they charged him with. 1-0 .. 1 more to go NBA YOUNGBOY FOUND NOT GUILTY OF GUN POSESSION - This in regards to his case he caught in California when the FBI and US Marshals arrested him and he allegedly ran from his Maybach and K9's took him to custody. There was a gun in the car they charged him with. 1-0 .. 1 more to go

YoungBoy was again arrested in Los Angeles in March 2021 on charges emerging from his September 2020 arrest. Cops stopped him while he was driving and after searching the vehicle, he was booked under federal firearms charges. He was released on a $1.5 million bail in October 2021 and has been under house arrest since then.

