“Got so much more than I imagined”: Catherine McBroom responds to accusations of promoting cannabis to ACE Family fans

Catherine McBroom, one half of YouTube's power couple, which runs the channel The ACE Family, has found herself engulfed in a peculiar controversy. She has been promoting her alternative medicine lifestyle on her Snapchat stories for a while now. In one such Snapchat Q/A session she held after the ACE fest, fans were seen sending her messages while under the influence of cannabis.

One fan sent her a message,

"I’m tripping currently, thank you for all the love you put out."

To which she replied,

"No, thank you!"

One fan asked her,

"Can you describe your experience and how it feels like being on m*shr**ms?"

The internet personality went on to say that it was like "describing water or music...and every experience will be completely different." She revealed that she had tried it for the first time 10 years ago, "with the intention of having an enlightenment." Catherine continued:

"Got so much more than I imagined. Medicine is patient with you and will give you 80% of what you need and only 20% of what you want. I ended up moving to LA a couple months after and my whole life changed."

Catherine McBroom responds to allegations of promoting cannabis to ACE family fans

Catherine McBroom took to Snapchat to respond to 'cannabis promotion' allegations (Image via Pinterest/ we heart it)

While some of McBroom's fans have found her tryst with cannabis to be inspirational and praiseworthy, some have been left unimpressed. They have expressed their shock and disappointment at her for promoting the benefits of psychedelics to her audience, which largely consists of children.

Cecily💕👽 @heyyitscecilyy Here we go with Catherine mcbroom and her ayahuasca trips again… girl shut up you’ve been tripping for like a year straight dude. That’s all. Here we go with Catherine mcbroom and her ayahuasca trips again… girl shut up you’ve been tripping for like a year straight dude. That’s all.

McBrooms viewership consists largely of children making netizens question her choice of content (Image via Reddit)

Catherine McBroom took to her SnapChat stories to respond to the allegations and justify her statements. When a fan asked her if she was promoting “magic m*shr**ms” online, because it’s “not what they expected from her,” she explained,

“Promoting isn’t the correct word. More like being vulnerable and sharing what I know is the truth. Something most of the world is lacking in today’s time. Most people are “promoting” hate speech, bullying, violence, lab created “medicine,” liquor, etc. All things that are truly poison.”

McBroom calls lab created medicine poisonous (Image via Snapchat/Catherine Mcbroom)

The 31-year-old celebrity revealed that she has a lot of experience, which she has not yet shared with the world. She said that everything she shares is "authentic" to her.

Another fan questioned in regards to her initial response,

“Just out of curiosity and no hate – do you not support any “lab-created” medicine? What about the kind that actually saves lives?”

McBroom responded:

“In my opinion, lab-created medicine is only a bandaid. Plants heal. Nature heals. That’s my opinion, and we can agree to disagree. That’s fine too.”

Her response has not gone down well with netizens. One claimed that the lab created medicines Catherine considers simple 'bandaids,' is why people are still alive today. One user even termed her as "ignorant" and "entitled."

Instagram was filled with comments criticizing Catherine Mcbroom's statement on lab created medicines (Image via Instagram/@defnoodles)

One user commented, "“I don’t think she understands how medicine is created.” while another replied, "Can't believe they used to be my favorite YouTubers, so glad I stopped watching them in 2017."

Catherine McBroom recently received severe flak online after announcing that she had removed her IUD on her own. She took to Snapchat to explain the drawbacks of having an IUD and that she would do anything to be free from it, despite the serious health hazard it posed. The internet did not approve of her actions, and slammed her for promoting and glorifying the dangerous act.

