What are Chick fil A’s new concepts? Everything to know about the digital-focused project expected to release next year

Chick fil A, Inc., a fast food restaurant brand that specializes in chicken sandwiches, is introducing its customers to a digital methods of ordering. In a press release, on July 27, 2023, the quick-service restaurant chain announced that it will experiment with two new concepts: an elevated drive-thru format and a walk-up design.

The fast food restaurant chain plans to debut this unique restaurant design at its Atlanta and New York City locations next year, which will incorporate a four-lane drive-thru positioned beneath the kitchen. As such, Atlanta will reportedly get the drive-thru concept, while New York City will get the walk-up concept.

While addressing this new concept, the business stated in the press release that the drive-thru concept can adjust upto 75 cars at a time.

“The four-lane drive-thru concept has the capacity to accommodate up to 75 vehicles.”

The second design, a walk-up idea, will allow diners to pre-order their food and have it delivered to them by an employee. This way, customers won't have to wait for long after ordering their meal. Addressing the same, Chick fil A stated in the aforementioned press release:

“Our new walk-up concept is designed to fit seamlessly in urban areas with heavy foot traffic”.

The two new concepts by Chick fil A will launch next year

The restaurant's new concepts are set to launch in 2024 (Image via Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, the ideas have been planned to launch in 2024 and are designed to improve the drive-thru and mobile ordering experiences for customers of the chicken sandwich restaurant.

According to the company, the new walk-up restaurant concept is intended for urban locations areas that are very populated. So, it will act as a pickup location for orders. Customers can pre-purchase on the Chick fil A App so that when they arrive, their prepared food is ready and handed to them. Moreover, the company will use a sophisticated food delivery system for the New York restaurants.

On the other hand, the fast food restaurant chain mentions that the new drive-thru model is meant for increased simplicity and efficiency while still maintaining the pleasant and warm hospitality towards the consumers. As such, customers can place their order ahead of time in the Chick fil A App and then pick it up in front of the drive-thru to avoid waiting for long.

Furthermore, these drive-thrus will also be established in locations of high population density so that it can attract more customers.

While taking about the aims and objectives of these plans, Khalilah Cooper, the executive director of the company, stated:

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience”.

According to the news release issued by Chick fil A, meals are delivered directly to the clients in a restaurant that will happen smoothly by building the kitchen above the drive-thru lanes.

Moreover, Chick fil A stated in the same news release that regardless of how consumers order their meals, the restaurant design is intended to elevate the speed and experience while maintaining efficient human contact at its core.

More details about Chick fil A

Chick fil A is a very famous restaurant (Image via Getty Images)

Chick fil A has plenty of restaurants in all over the US and Canada. It previously operated in the United Kingdom and South Africa as well. The restaurant used to initially serve breakfast before they introduced the lunch and the dinner menus.

Since its foundation in 1964, the Original Chicken Sandwich has been their most well-known product. While some favor the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, others prefer the fast food joint's basic sandwich. However, many customers still prefer to skip the sandwiches entirely in favor of the Chicken Strips or the Potato Fries.