Wendy's Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich deal: How to avail, availability, and all you need to know

Wendy's is an American multinational fast-food restaurant that is famous for its burgers, sandwiches, and fries. The brand was launched in 1969 and often treats customers to exciting deals. The restaurant chain's all-new deal allows customers to get their hands on a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich on a purchase worth $2. This deal is part of a new in-app promotion.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a juicy chicken patty, which is topped with lettuce and mayo and served on a toasted sandwich bun.

Wendy's Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich deal will be available till August 6

The chain's new free Crispy Chicken Sandwich deal (Image via Getty Images / Wendy's)

Even though the Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich offer is valid at all participating restaurants, it is important to note that customers must place their orders via the official app of the company to be eligible for the deal. The offer is available only for a short period of time and will end on August 6, 2023.

Additionally, the company will only offer one complimentary Crispy Chicken Sandwich per customer, per visit, and per order. Furthermore, the promotion is limited to an a la carte Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

To avail of the offer, customers must visit the "Offers" section of the Reward Store on the company's official app or website. They must then apply the promotional offer to their order worth $2 or more. After completing this step, they can place the order.

After scanning their digital reward cards, customers must go to a restaurant or use the drive-through of the company to pick up their meal. They will then be eligible to receive their complimentary chicken sandwich.

Wendy's other ongoing offers

Frosty Cream Cold Brew (Image via Wendy's)

The brand recently announced in a press release on July 24 that from July 27 to August 2, 2023, it will give away a free medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew. This cold-brewed coffee is topped with Frosty creamer. Customers can choose if they would like vanilla, chocolate, or caramel flavor to be added to the drink.

John Li, the Vice President of the company, said:

"Wendy's new Frosty Cream Cold Brew packs cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love. While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!"

Customers can avail of this deal via Postmates and Uber Eats with a minimum purchase of $15.

Dave Thomas established Wendy's at 257 East Broad Street in Columbus, Ohio, on November 15, 1969. In no time, the restaurant gained popularity for its fresh beef square patties and frosty desserts. The brand is known for its square hamburgers made with fresh meat, healthy salads, chili, baked potatoes, and more.