"Where my food at": Snoop Dogg and Uber Eats feud explained as former lashes out at delivery partner 

Rapper Snoop Dogg is commonly known as a laid-back individual, but a recent Uber Eats delivery left the artist fuming. Earlier this week, Snoop posted a video on his Instagram account criticizing the food delivery company and its delivery partner.

According to the video, Snoop was furious at the delivery person for leaving with the food and cussed at the food delivery chain. The video has since gone viral and received over 3 million views and 12,000 comments on Instagram.

The video, posted by Snoop Dogg, had the caption,

"Uber eats where my food at (angry face emojis) @ubereats (thumbs down emoji). Post mates holla at me."

Screengrab showing the conversation between the two (Image via Instagram/@snoopdogg)

It showed the messaging section of the app from January 27, 2022. According to the video, the delivery partner had arrived at the drop location at 10:41 pm and informed the rapper about his arrival:

"I've arrived"

He then started the 8-minute timer, an Uber Eats protocol, that dictates a delivery partner must wait 8 minutes at the drop location to hand over the food. He then sent a series of texts one after another within those 8 minutes that read,

"I've arrived"

"Hello"

"Plz call not sure where to leave your order"

"Hello"

At 10:49 pm, after the 8-minute timer expired, the delivery partner sent his last message saying he wasn't feeling safe, indicating that he would be leaving,

"This is not a safe place"

After which Snoop Dogg replied to the driver, asking him to bring the food to the gate:

"Yes it is pull up to the gate"

"The Black. Gate. N drop. Off the food i paid 4" (sic)

Assuming, by the rapper's reaction in the video, the delivery partner had already left by then. He was heard fuming and cursing in the background, saying:

"M**********r from f***ing Uber Eats didn't bring my f***ing food, talking about he arrived. ‘This is not a safe place.’ Punk m**********r. Where my food at, n***a? You got all my goddamn money, punk.”

Fans are divided in their opinion about the incident

The video has received mixed comments from Snoop Dogg fans. While some agreed with him, pointing out the bad service they have received from Uber Eats, others criticized the rapper. Users commented that the delivery person followed protocol, and Snoop should have been more vigilant about the delivery.

Jorts (and Jean) @JortsTheCat



These workers make like $8-12/hr after expenses. Go get your own food then whiner

complex.com/music/snoop-do… Snoop Catt wouldn’t ask a delivery worker to wait an indefinite amount of time without fulfilling his own part of the agreement (letting the worker know how to deliver it!)These workers make like $8-12/hr after expenses. Go get your own food then whiner Snoop Catt wouldn’t ask a delivery worker to wait an indefinite amount of time without fulfilling his own part of the agreement (letting the worker know how to deliver it!) These workers make like $8-12/hr after expenses. Go get your own food then whinercomplex.com/music/snoop-do…

Boo-Rian Cereal, Now With Marshmallows @BrianWithCheese



And before anyone says it, rich people are typically horrible tippers, so I doubt Snoop would make it worth their while. I would know, I delivered pizza @JortsTheCat Time is also money for delivery drivers. Any extra time spent on one delivery means one less potential delivery made that dayAnd before anyone says it, rich people are typically horrible tippers, so I doubt Snoop would make it worth their while. I would know, I delivered pizza @JortsTheCat Time is also money for delivery drivers. Any extra time spent on one delivery means one less potential delivery made that dayAnd before anyone says it, rich people are typically horrible tippers, so I doubt Snoop would make it worth their while. I would know, I delivered pizza

JackJack's Bizarre Adventure @Chocomerican @JortsTheCat As someone who consistently had issues with my food delivery and worked in food delivery I have to agree with Snoop. The contract is to deliver from one end point to the next. @JortsTheCat As someone who consistently had issues with my food delivery and worked in food delivery I have to agree with Snoop. The contract is to deliver from one end point to the next.

Frankie It's Annie @FrankieItsAnnie



My DIL stopped to use the bathroom at her apartment (Covid summer, 2020), and Uber Eats stopped giving her deliveries for taking a 5 minute bathroom break.



So a child goes hungry (my grandson), for your food delivery. Not cool. @JortsTheCat They'll "fire you" for taking too much time.My DIL stopped to use the bathroom at her apartment (Covid summer, 2020), and Uber Eats stopped giving her deliveries for taking a 5 minute bathroom break.So a child goes hungry (my grandson), for your food delivery. Not cool. @JortsTheCat They'll "fire you" for taking too much time.My DIL stopped to use the bathroom at her apartment (Covid summer, 2020), and Uber Eats stopped giving her deliveries for taking a 5 minute bathroom break.So a child goes hungry (my grandson), for your food delivery. Not cool.

Lucifer/Satan/Richard/Dick @skidathustra @JortsTheCat Many celebs from A list to D list do this sort of thing and worse. Met many a chef that have also wanted to throw them out of establishments after the 5th time sending food back and demanding to speak to them a la "Karen". @JortsTheCat Many celebs from A list to D list do this sort of thing and worse. Met many a chef that have also wanted to throw them out of establishments after the 5th time sending food back and demanding to speak to them a la "Karen".

Dangerous Devil Official @801DangerousD @JortsTheCat Well said! This is a rich, entitlement issue. And snoop clearly suffers from the sh..! @JortsTheCat Well said! This is a rich, entitlement issue. And snoop clearly suffers from the sh..!

THATJ GURL @GurlThatj #NIGHTLYPOP

I've had the same delivery issue as Snoop with Uber Eats

the drivers ALWAYS Lie I've had the same delivery issue as Snoop with Uber Eatsthe drivers ALWAYS Lie #NIGHTLYPOP I've had the same delivery issue as Snoop with Uber Eatsthe drivers ALWAYS Lie

Comments on the video posted by the rapper 1/2 (Image via Instagram/@snoopdogg)

Comments on the video posted by the rapper 2/2 (Image via Instagram/@snoopdogg)

Uber Eats has released a statement apologizing to the artist, notifying people that they have refunded the rapper. In other news, the rapper recently trademarked the term "Snoop Doggs" and plans to sell hot dogs and sausages under his brand.

