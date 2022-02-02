"Where my food at": Snoop Dogg and Uber Eats feud explained as former lashes out at delivery partner 

Rapper Snoop Dogg is commonly known as a laid-back individual, but a recent Uber Eats delivery left the artist fuming. Earlier this week, Snoop posted a video on his Instagram account criticizing the food delivery company and its delivery partner.
According to the video, Snoop was furious at the delivery person for leaving with the food and cussed at the food delivery chain. The video has since gone viral and received over 3 million views and 12,000 comments on Instagram.
Snoop Dogg furious at Uber Eats delivery personal
The video, posted by Snoop Dogg, had the caption,
"Uber eats where my food at (angry face emojis) @ubereats (thumbs down emoji). Post mates holla at me."
It showed the messaging section of the app from January 27, 2022. According to the video, the delivery partner had arrived at the drop location at 10:41 pm and informed the rapper about his arrival:
"I've arrived"
He then started the 8-minute timer, an Uber Eats protocol, that dictates a delivery partner must wait 8 minutes at the drop location to hand over the food. He then sent a series of texts one after another within those 8 minutes that read,
"I've arrived"
"Hello"
"Plz call not sure where to leave your order"
"Hello"
At 10:49 pm, after the 8-minute timer expired, the delivery partner sent his last message saying he wasn't feeling safe, indicating that he would be leaving,
"This is not a safe place"
After which Snoop Dogg replied to the driver, asking him to bring the food to the gate:
"Yes it is pull up to the gate"
"The Black. Gate. N drop. Off the food i paid 4" (sic)
Assuming, by the rapper's reaction in the video, the delivery partner had already left by then. He was heard fuming and cursing in the background, saying:
"M**********r from f***ing Uber Eats didn't bring my f***ing food, talking about he arrived. ‘This is not a safe place.’ Punk m**********r. Where my food at, n***a? You got all my goddamn money, punk.”
Fans are divided in their opinion about the incident
The video has received mixed comments from Snoop Dogg fans. While some agreed with him, pointing out the bad service they have received from Uber Eats, others criticized the rapper. Users commented that the delivery person followed protocol, and Snoop should have been more vigilant about the delivery.
Uber Eats has released a statement apologizing to the artist, notifying people that they have refunded the rapper. In other news, the rapper recently trademarked the term "Snoop Doggs" and plans to sell hot dogs and sausages under his brand.