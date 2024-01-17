What did Chris Foiles do? Washington man charged with killing a missing woman Megan Stedman in Idaho Falls

Chris Foiles, a 42-year-old man from Spokane, Washington, was charged with killing a missing woman, Megan Stedman, who was found dead in a motorhome in Idaho Falls. According to the Bozeman Police Department, Megan Ashley Stedman, a 34-year-old mother of two, vanished on Friday, December 15, 2023, under suspicious circumstances. She was last seen in the Bozeman/Livingston area of Montana.

At the time, police said Stedman was associated with a 1973 blue motorhome, which was damaged on the rear driver's side. A missing person poster said she was “last thought to be with her estranged boyfriend, Chris Brandon Foiles,” who was wanted for questioning in her disappearance.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, investigators found the motorhome in Idaho Falls and set up surveillance of the vehicle. When police saw Foiles come out of the motorhome, they approached him, and he reportedly admitted to killing Stedman, adding that her body was inside the vehicle. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRTV, Foiles said:

“I am Chris Foiles. I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV.”

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a woman’s body, with credit cards with Stedman’s name and a tattoo that matched the missing woman’s description.

Chris Foiles stabbed Megan Ashley Stedman following an argument in Idaho Falls

Chris Foiles was arrested on Friday, January 12, 2024, for the murder of missing woman Megan Ashley Stedman after her body was found in a motorhome in Idaho Falls nearly a month after her disappearance.

Detailing the incident in an arrest affidavit obtained by KRTV, police said Foiles, who admitted to the murder, told them the two arrived in Idaho Falls on or around Friday, December 22, 2023, and parked at a Walmart.

According to the arrest affidavit, Foiles reportedly told the officers that he stabbed Stedman in the neck during an argument. The 42-year-old added that he “intentionally stabbed Megan in the chest with the intent to kill her.”

Foiles revealed that he stabbed her multiple times after he could hear her moving in the back of the motorhome. He reportedly went back and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife until she stopped moving.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to provide financial assistance to the victim’s family said the money raised will go toward paying for the funeral expenses and supporting her children. The page organized by Stedman's brother, Adrian Mitma, states:

"Our Sister, Megan Stedman was taken from us tragically. This is a very difficult time. Several people have wanted to help so we decided to open a GoFundMe page. Every bit counts and is appreciated."

Meanwhile, the suspect was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.