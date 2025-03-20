What did Chrissy Teigen say about Courtney Stodden? Cyberbullying controversy explored after model says she wrote a suicide letter

Courtney Stodden shared about the impact of online bullying, revealing that past cyberbullying pushed them to the brink of suicide, in a new ABC News documentary, titled IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride, which premiered on Hulu on March 20, 2025.

Ad

Courtney Stodden discussed the messages they allegedly received from Teigen and others following their controversial marriage to Doug Hutchison at age 16. Courtney Stodden, now 30, recalled that Teigen's tweets in 2011 and 2012 were overwhelming, particularly one where the model allegedly wished for them to take a "dirt nap," as Stodden shared in a clip with ABC News on March 20.

In 2011, Chrissy Teigen publicly commented about Courtney Stodden in several tweets. One such tweet of Teigen read, "My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby," as per ABC's March 20 YouTube clip. Stodden also claimed that Teigen allegedly privately messaged them, urging self-harm, stating, "I can't wait for you to die," as reported by CBS News in June 2021.

Ad

The resurfacing of Teigen's past tweets in 2021 led to public backlash, prompting her to issue a public apology on May 12, 2021, via X (formerly Twitter). She expressed being "mortified and sad" at her previous behavior, acknowledging that she had been "an insecure, attention-seeking troll."

In an interview featured in the documentary, Courtney Stodden revealed they had written a suicide letter due to the cyberbullying.

"I did actually almost succeed at committing suicide because [the cyberbullying] was a huge part of it. I had a suicide letter written," Stodden said.

Ad

Courtney Stodden became emotional while recounting the experience, pausing to apologize during the interview.

Courtney Stodden recalls the impact of cyberbullying

Ad

Chrissy's past tweets, which resurfaced nearly a decade later, faced public criticism. After facing backlash, Chrissy Teigen, now 39, issued a public apology on X in May 2021.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls – – t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," Teigen wrote in the now deleted X post.

Ad

Teigen later addressed the controversy on NBC's "Today" in 2021, saying that it made her a better person.

However, in April 2022 revealed to Page Six that they were still blocked by Teigen on X. Stodden believed the public apology was more for Teigen’s audience than for them personally.

Stodden, who finalized their divorce from Doug Hutchison in 2020, further stated to Page Six then:

"It really affected me deeply being told that I’m worth more dead [and that] people want to see me dead. I was getting death threats from the normal person to celebrities."

Ad

Ad

Reflecting on their past, Courtney Stodden expressed a desire to console their younger self. Recently, on March 8, they shared an empowering message for International Women’s Day on Instagram, writing:

"To all the women who have stood up for what’s right to those who lift each other up and fight together, to every girl who has dreamed and never given up, and to every woman who spreads love and strength—your resilience, courage, and kindness inspire the world."

Ad

IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride is now streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback