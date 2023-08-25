“This wagon is soulless”: Chrissy Teigen, Wonderfold collab receives negative reviews online

Chrissy Teigen, the American model and television personality, has recently released a collaboration with Wonderfold for a wagon that she designed. The product went online on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, and has since sparked a lot of backlash. The wagon is pink and blue in color with a floral print and can fit four children inside.

Teigen is infamous for bullying other celebrities and posting hateful comments about people significantly younger than her, as per Daily Caller.

Fan's negative review on the Wonderfold Wagon website. (Image via Wonderfold)

Hence, netizens were not happy with her decision to have a collab with a children's products company. They sent multiple negative reviews about the product on the Wonderfold Wagon website.

Chrissy herself has four children, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, with husband John Legend.

"Wonder-fail": Chrissy Teigen receives backlash over children's wagon collab with Wonderfold

Chrissy Teigen X Wonderfold collab of 4 children wagon. (Images via Wondefoldwagon.com)

On Wednesday, the company Wonderfold released a new wagon design for their customers. The product is named W4 Petal Pop Stroller Wagon and has multiple features. It has been designed by TV personality Chrissy Teigen.

According to the website, the wagon has a "custom floral bloom print" and can be occupied by up to four children. At the time of the article, the reviews on the website were 2.8 out of 5. Most negative reviews have now been removed or archived from the Wonderfold website.

As per various media outlets, many netizens had commented about the collaboration, not satisfied with the company's decision to include Chrissy in a project involving kids.

One fan pointed out her previous transgression, saying:

"There is no way this company purposefully chose such a vile person to work with. To sell a product with its purpose to be used with CHILDREN, you chose a “woman” who told a CHILD (Courtney Stodden) to kill herself?!"

Another netizen also criticised the product, saying:

"I would never use a wagon with her name on it. Even if it wasn’t cheap and tacky looking. Don’t even get me started on collaborating with someone so vicious and horrid as Chrissy Teigen in such poor taste! Wonder fold shame on you!!"

Here are some more reactions from netizens:

The limited edition product with a price of $999.00 sold out within a day of its release. Wonderfold will restock the children's wagon by August 30, 2023.

According to their website, the collaboration is for a good cause as a part of the purchases would go to the Baby2Baby mission, an organization that "helps children in need get the essentials they deserve."

Chrissy Teigen's date with John Legend at Drake's concert

Chrissy Teigen recently went on a date with her husband, famous singer John Legend, according to Billboard. They were at Drake's It's All A Blur concert in Los Angeles on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Crypto Arena.

She posted a photo with John with the caption that read, "Young love !!", on Instagram after the concert. She also posted a video of herself showing off her outfit, writing:

" Drake! I met the flying spermatozoa backstage! much smaller than I imagined but still very impactful."

Chrissy wore a column gown, the material was black leather and the top part of the gown had slightly see-through lace.

Chrissy Teigen or Wonderfold have not made any official comments about the backlash.