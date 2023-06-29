Did Chrissy Teigen have another baby? Kids ages explored amid surrogacy announcement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend became the parents of another child on June 19, as announced by the former on her Instagram handle recently. This is the duo's fourth child; they are the parents of three other children born between 2016 and 2023. Teigen and Legend's third child was born through IVF in February this year.

Chrissy revealed the arrival of the new baby on her Instagram, where she shared a lengthy statement followed by three pictures.

Amongst the carousel, one picture featured Teigen kissing the surrogate's baby bump followed by another, where she was posing with Legend and the baby, concluding with a close-up shot of the newborn.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the parents of three other kids

American model-actress Chrissy Teigen got engaged to singer and actor John Legend in 2011, with the duo tieying the wedding knot in 2013. The couple who share three children, recently welcomed their fourth child on June 19.

Their first child, Luna Simone Stephens (7), was born in 2016. Her middle name is reportedly a tribute to popular singer Nina Simone.

Teigen and Legend's second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, was born in 2018, who's 5 years old now. The duo reportedly chose the name 'Miles' in honor of Miles Davis.

The pair's third child was expected to arrive in 2020 but Chrissy suffered a stillbirth when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She revealed last year that her third child, who'd been named Jack, died from an abortion which was important to save her life for a baby who had no chance.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend then chose the path of IVF and welcomed another child, Esti Maxine Stephens, in February 2023. She is 6 months old and her name was reportedly not inspired by any legendary artist.

Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her fourth child and his date of birth

Chrissy Teigen posted a long statement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. She wrote that she wanted to have four kids for a long time while stating:

"As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing."

Teigen addressed the baby that she lost to abortion in 2020, adding that she lost confidence in herself to have any more children. She continued in the caption that she was surrounded by her close ones and that she visited a surrogacy agency in 2021 where she found two surrogates who could give her a healthy child.

Chrissy also spoke on her surrogacy journey, stating that she once told her husband that she wants to try again and promised him that everything will be fine. She continued:

"And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked – we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."

Chrissy Teigen mentioned that she met Alexandra who was perfect as a surrogate as their dreams and wishes were the same. She revealed that the first embryo could not survive and Alexandra was already struggling a lot to get prepared for another transfer. Teigen continued:

"Not wanting to rush the process, we took a breath and… were just patient. I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn't any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

Chrissy Teigen then disclosed that the baby was born on June 19, 2023, and thanked Alexandra for giving her the best gift in the world. The entrepreneur also revealed the name of the newborn to be 'Wren Alexander Stephens.'

Poll : 0 votes