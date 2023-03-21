When did Luke Combs marry Nicole Hocking Combs? Marriage explored as couple set to welcome second child together

Singer-songwriter Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs are all set to welcome their second child. The couple, who already have an eight-month-old, got married in August 2020.

The singer revealed the news by sharing a video through Instagram that featured a few snaps of the couple holding their first child, Tex Lawrence. Tex was wearing a onesie that had the words "big brother" written on it. The caption for the post read:

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

Meanwhile, the video also featured the song Take You With Me from Luke's upcoming album Getting Old. The album is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Combs' relationship timeline

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Combs first met in 2016 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

They soon began dating and got engaged in November 2018. The pair announced their engagement through Instagram, where Luke shared a picture of Nicole wearing an engagement ring while on vacation in Hawaii.

The caption stated:

"She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can't wait to spend forever with you! I love you!"

In May 2019, the couple also adopted a puppy together.

Luke then released a single, Beautiful Crazy, which he said was inspired by Nicole. The couple exchanged vows in August 2020 in a ceremony at their hoe in southern Florida.

As they shared pictures of the wedding, Luke posted to Instagram and said that it was the best day of his life as he had married his best friend. Nicole also expressed her joy on Instagram and said that she was happy to be spending the rest of her life with Luke. She added that while their closest friends and family weren't there during the celebration, the couple is waiting for the perfect day to invite everyone.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Combs welcomed their first child in June 2022

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Combs became the parents of their first child in June 2022 (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)

In January 2022, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child and posted a few pictures from their maternity shoot on social media. It included one where they were holding a sonogram while Nicole cradled her baby bump. Although they stated that the baby was due in spring 2022, they did not mention a specific date.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Combs had their first child in June 2022. They revealed the news on their respective social media pages, with Nicole writing:

"It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chilliest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

After the birth of their son, Luke revealed that the entire family is back home from the hospital and everyone is healthy and doing well. Combs had previously confirmed in an interview with the Tennesseean during the CMA Fest that he is expecting to become a father by Father's Day.

While Combs was previously silent about Nicole's first pregnancy, he has since spoken up about his experience of becoming a father. He said that prioritizing his family is more important and that following Nicole's pregnancy, he learned a lot of new things.

The couple is expecting their second baby to be born in September 2023.

