Does Luke Combs have a son? Family explored as singer rewards young Bangor show fans

Country music artist Luke Combs surprised two young fans with a small reward for their hard work. The artist played sold-out shows in Bangor last weekend on his The Middle of Somewhere Tour.

While performing on Friday night, the new dad spotted two young kids, who seemed to be around 12-year-olds holding a sign that said:

“We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”

The Better Together singer seemed moved by the children's gesture and decided to reward them with money, autographs and a personal meetup.

Luke Combs' son was born on Father's Day 2022

The singer welcomed his first son Tex Lawrence in June this year. Tex is Luke and his wife, Nicole's only child.

The singer initially met his wife, Nicole Hocking, at a music festival in 2016 and they soon started dating only to get engaged in 2018.

Luke has made numerous songs dedicated to his partner, whom he married in August 2020. The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Their son, Tex Lawrence, was born one day before his due date, weighing 7lb, 6 oz. Luke Combs introduced Tex to the world through an Instagram post where he shared:

"Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with @nicolejcombs and little Tex"

Nicole recently shared that their son's name is inspired by their individual families. Tex is Luke’s great uncle’s name, and Lawrence is her father’s name.

Young fans shared their experiences after getting acknowledged by Luke Combs

The young boys 12-year-olds Bo Fenderson and his friend Tanner where excited when they found out that Luke Combs was performing in their city. They made up their minds to attend the event, but the tickets were not in their budget.

Bo's mom, Desiree, told news channels:

"The tickets were pricey so it was well we can take you, but you don’t think about what you just did and earned and you know if you guys could buy your own tickets, we could make a half and they said yes, and I think it was a great lesson for both of them, and for all of them.” (sic)

The children took up the challenge to earn money for their tickets. Bo said:

"I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened."

Tanner seconded his friend and added:

“Hard work pays off."

Their "hard work" did pay off when Luke Combs spotted the two kids and their playcard from the stage at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

He read out their sign and asked them:

“How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more.”

The One Number Away artist also took his time to sign a few hats for his young fans and invited them backstage after the show.

Tanner shared his experience of meeting the country star and said:

"I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us."

Bo continued after his friend and added:

“He came towards us and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool."

Desiree commended the singer's team for taking their time and finding them to fulfill the promise Luke made to the kids.

Tanner’s mom, Justine said:

“They went knowing, and just to make it this big is amazing. It’s so heartwarming.”

The mothers shared that the incident will leave a lasting impression on their kids and other members of their family. It's safe to assume that the children had a great day and Bo had a birthday he'll never forget.

