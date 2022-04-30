Luke Combs Middle of Somewhere Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Luke Combs has announced that his Middle of Somewhere Tour is slated for this September and will go on through December 10. Luke Combs will be supported by Jordan Davis throughout the entire trek and on select dates by Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson.

The first half of the tour will feature Wade in the lineup, while Wilson will join the tour in the second half. Wade is also set to open for Combs on his headlining stadium shows in 2022.

The artist will make stops, including two nights each at Green Bay’s Resch Center, Albany’s MVP Arena, Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum, Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center, Omaha’s CHI Health Center, and Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center, among others.

Luke Combs' 2022 Middle of Somewhere Tour tickets

Middle of Somewhere Tour tickets will be available for presale starting May 4 through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The general on-sale for the tickets will begin on May 6.

Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale starting May 4.

Combs, in a video, said:

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years. And there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing that I could do is set the price of my tickets. So what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. So these tickets will be priced just as they were the last time you bought tickets."

Luke Combs' 2022 Middle of Somewhere Tour dates

September 2 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 3 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 16 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

September 17 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

September 22 - Lake Tahoe, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 23 - Lake Tahoe, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 30 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP Arena

October 1 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP Arena

October 14 - Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston Coliseum

October 15 - Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston Coliseum

October 21 - Louisville, Kent., at KFC Yum! Center

October 22 - Louisville, Kent., at KFC Yum! Center

October 28 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

October 29 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

November. 4 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 5 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

December 9 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

December 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Luke Combs set to release new album Growing Up

Luke Combs recently announced his new album, Growin’ Up, which will be released on June 24 and consists of 12 songs. Earlier this month, the singer released a new single from the record titled Tomorrow Me.

The album is available for preorder on the iTunes store. Combs worked alongside Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton for the upcoming album.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar