Dolly Parton's Doggy Parton: Where to buy, release date, products and everything to know about the dog accessory line

Dolly Parton has released a dog accessory line called Doggy Parton which will sell doggy apparel, toys and other accessories. Proceeds from the company will help support an animal rescue organization called Willa B. Farms.

Dolly Parton announced the initiative on social media. She said that she began her career with her first album, Puppy Love, and now, "six decades later," her love for pets is "stronger than ever."

The singer added:

"This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little "Dolly" flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?"

Dolly Parton @DollyParton Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too!Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! ✨ Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. 💕 https://t.co/MkzbCaDZgK

Everything about Dolly Parton's dog accessory line that will be available on its own website and Amazon

The line has already been launched and fans can get their hands, rather, their paws, on the country-themed doggy accessories on doggparton.com and Amazon. The brand seems to have partnered with Amazon as its website redirects to a store on Amazon's website.

Dolly Parton's god dog, Billy the Kid, who belongs to her manager, Danny Nozellm, is the face of the brand. Billy the Kid has been seen with the singer on various occasions and has even accompanied her to meetings and interviews.

The collection includes various items ranging from harnesses to wigs, including doggy clothes in fun quirky prints. All of the products are available in two sizes, "extra small to small" and "medium to large," to make sure that every puppy can look fashionable in their doggy outfits.

Here is a complete list of the products currently listed on the website:

Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara Accent: $9.99 Pink Sparkling Butterfly Neck Piece: $9.92 Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana for Pets :$9.99 Pink Dress, Guitar & Wig Set: $26.10 Blonde Bombshell Wig Headpiece for Pets: $12.99 Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana: $9.99 All-Star Show Vintage Style Shirt: $12.99 Blue Dolly & The Mighty Fine Band Shirt: $12.99 Red Gingham Western Collared Shirt: $14.99 In a World Full of Jolene's Be A Dolly Parton Black Shirt: $12.99 Pink Cowgirl Collared Dress: $14.99 Dolly Blue Denim Jacket with Collar: $18.99 Red Gingham Overalls Dress: $14.99 Pink Winking Butterfly Toy (one size): $9.99 Red Dolly Parton's Guitar Toy (one size): $9.57 Pink Rainbow Fringe Toy (one size): $9.99 Black Microphone Toy (one size): $9.65 Red I Beg Your Parton Toy (one size): $9.99 Pink Fabulous High Heel Toy (one size): $9.99 Pink Spoiled Harness with Flounce: $14.99 Red Gingham Harness with Bow: $14.99 Red Gingham Collar Leash + Collar Set: $18.47 Pink Dolly's Pretty Little Set: $17.37

Items are selling fast, with some popular pieces already out of stock.

Information about Willa B. Farms

Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization that helps and fosters animals who were neglected, abused, abandoned, or homeless. It rehabilitates these animals and gives them a "loving, caring environment where they can recover and thrive."

The headquarters for the organization is situated in Old Hickory, Tennessee and houses all kinds of animals, from horses, pigs, chickens, tortoises and everything in between.

The institute also provides medical care and has a healthy living space for these rescued animals. The animals rescued by Will B. Farms are put up for adoption and the unadopted ones stay on the farm.

The rescue center says that it is "committed to providing a clean, safe forever home where all animals can be loved and cared for."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave