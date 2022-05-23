What time will The American Rescue Dog Show air on ABC? Release date, guest judges, and more explored

Season 1 of The American Rescue Dog Show will premiere on May 25 at 9.00 pm ET on ABC. For the first time on television, a show has been made to honor rescue dogs from across the country.

Moreover, the makers of the upcoming show have decided to donate a considerable amount to animal welfare organizations to honor the winner dog on the show.

The American Rescue Dog Show will feature rescued pet dogs from all over the country. These pet dogs will participate in several entertaining categories to emerge the best.

Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs, and many more categories will test the skills of the dog participants, and they will be judged by a panel that includes Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The American Rescue Dog Show is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of "best in" titles while stealing America's hearts. These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories, including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs, and more."

What to expect from episodes of The American Rescue Dog Show Season 1?

In the upcoming episodes of The American Rescue Dog Show, dogs from different parts of the country will participate to present and prove their strengths. Moreover, in the end, $10,000 will be donated to a local animal welfare organization in honor of the winning dog in each category.

Lastly, an additional $100,000 donation will be made to honor all the dogs on the show. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, the show will also have ESPN's Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent.

Moreover, viewers will get to see not only well-trained dogs but also physically challenged ones who will instantly impress the audience.

In an interview, Michael Levitt, the creator and EP of the show, said:

"During these challenging times, animals have never had such an important impact on our wellbeing."

He continued:

"Now more than ever, it's time to give rescue dogs their moment in the spotlight. The cuteness overload on this show is going to be off the charts, and I can't wait to show America how special rescue dogs are and the profound ways they enhance our lives when we make them part of our family."

Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz created the American Rescue Dog Show. Along with Charles Wachter and Jill Goularte, the two serve as executive producers.

Viewers can watch the show's premiere on Wednesday, May 25, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Ravi Iyer