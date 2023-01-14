Did Chrissy Teigen have her baby? John Legend and wife welcome third child together

Popular model and television personality Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed her third child with her husband John Legend on January 13, 2023.

John revealed the news at a private event, stating that it had been a "blessed day" and although he was unable to sleep, he is feeling better after being in the hospital for a long time. All those who attended the event immediately shared the news on social media, expressing their happiness for the couple.

Chrissy and John have been preparing for the arrival of their baby for a long time. In an interview with People last year, John said that everyone is excited and that his two other kids are old enough to understand what is happening and that they are happy to welcome a new sibling into their lives.

Chrissy earlier mentioned that the couple opted for IVF and after nine days, they received the good news. She told the publication:

“They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before.”

While announcing her pregnancy in August 2022, Chrissy said that her kids were excited and that she felt like this would be their longest pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the parents of two more kids (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met in 2006 while Legend was shooting for his music video, Stereo. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Teigen said that they met again in 2014.

The pair remained in contact with each other for a long time and Legend was spotted on the red carpet at various events with other women. While speaking to Cosmopolitan, Teigen said:

“I let him be himself for a while. The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time.’ Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

The duo tied the knot in 2013 and their big day was attended by artists like Kanye West and Stevie Wonder. They soon became parents to their daughter, Luna, in April 2016 and their son, Miles, in May 2018.

In an interview with Today in 2018, Legend said that he and Teigen respect each other and that they enjoy each other’s company. He added that Teigen makes him laugh all the time and that she is attentive and loving with the best sense of humor.

Chrissy Teigen had a miscarriage in 2020

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their third child in 2020 due to pregnancy complications. Teigen also posted some pictures from the hospital at the time and said that she had to make a few tough decisions after learning that the baby would not survive.

She said:

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

A few weeks before she had a miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen wrote a blog stating that she had been induced to deliver her child 20 weeks after being diagnosed with partial placental abruption. She recalled that her bleeding increased and she had to be hospitalized. There, doctors attempted blood transfusions, which did not have any impact on the situation.

While speaking at a conference session following the overturning of the Roe vs Wade ruling, Teigen shared that she considered her loss an abortion.

