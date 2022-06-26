“This is for all of us”: AOC calls out SCOTUS over Roe v. Wade overturn

Politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, recently came forward during the NYC pro-abortion rally, revealing that she was r*ped once. She also explained why the right to abortion was important for every woman.

AOC stated that she was around 22 or 23 years old when the incident happened and was a resident of NYC at the time. She added that she had to do a pregnancy test in a public bathroom in midtown Manhattan. She continued,

"When I sat there waiting for what the result would be, all I could think was: Thank God I have, at least, a choice. Thank God I could, at least, have the freedom to choose my destiny. I didn't know then, as I was waiting, that it would come up negative. But it doesn't matter…This is for all of us. This is not a women's rights issue. This is an issue for all of us."

Earlier, @AOC criticized Democratic Leadership supporting Henry Cuellar despite opposition to abortion rights: "And this is why sometimes the isolation from the caucus and the targeting from leadership and all this stuff. That's why it's worth it."

No violence please stay peaceful

AOC requests the crowd to secure their rights

Thousands of people gathered at Union Square on Friday night after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24. Following the new ruling, states now have the freedom to declare if abortion is illegal within their boundaries.

AOC also joined them to voice her opinion, saying that everyone needs to work to restore their rights in the United States. She also recalled that there was a free family health center near the coffee shop where she was once a waitress.

AOC attends a demonstration against the Supreme Court's decision (Image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

She mentioned that she supported her friends during their abortion and s*xual assault. Sharing how she was r*ped once, she asked the crowd to use everything they have with them to make things right. She even requested President Joe Biden to open an abortion clinic on federal lands and mentioned,

"We have a responsibility to protect people as much as we can for as long as we can, while we do the continued outside and inside work that is necessary to get it done. That is what our job is."

Forced pregnancy is a crime against humanity.

Let's be real: there's a WHOLE lot of men whose lives, careers, and families have benefited from an abortion (including several "pro-life" GOP Congressmen).



Men, we need you right now. You can get through in rooms others can't. Your power matters. Speak up. This is about us all.

Cortez later wrote on Twitter that overturning Roe v. Wade would make abortions dangerous for the poor and marginalized. She added that people might die as a result of the decision and they would not stop until abortion rights are restored in the USA.

Although abortion won't be considered a crime in New York, the new ruling has allowed most states to ban abortions or prevent women from terminating their pregnancy.

Abortions might now be made illegal in half the country, but women will have the freedom to go outside their state and access it. Meanwhile, many have also supported the decision, including former US President Donald Trump, who called it the biggest victory for life in a generation.

