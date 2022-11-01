What did Christopher Schurr do? Former Michigan police officer set to face trial over Patrick Lyoya murder

On Monday, October 31, 2022, a Michigan Judge announced that former officer Christopher Schurr would face trial over the April 4 fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids.

According to the Washington Post, the shooting occurred when then-officer Christopher Schurr pulled over 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya, who was on probation due to past substance abuse convictions, reportedly attempted to escape the scene before a struggle ensued between him and Schurr.

Trigger Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

At this point, Christopher Schurr drew a taser, which Patrick Lyoya attempted to grab. Schurr then managed to wrestle Lyoya to the ground before demanding him to let go of the taser.

As per WXMI, when Lyoya didn't let go of the weapon, Schurr allegedly drew his pistol and shot the 26-year-old in the head. Lyoya was unarmed at the time.

The aftermath of Patrick Lyoya's death

In the wake of Patrick Lyoya's death, the Michigan State Police began a probe into the shooting, eventually determining through police body cam footage that the killing was unjustified and unnecessary.

CNN reported that on June 9, 2022, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed a charge of second-degree murder against Christopher Schurr, stating:

"This is not a message. This is just based on the facts and making a decision in this case ... I think it’s a fact of the world: police officers aren’t above the law."

Many were surprised by the harsh nature of the charges, as they expected Schurr to face accusations of manslaughter. However, Becker stated that the calculated nature of the shooting warranted a more serious allegation.

In an interview with WOOD TV, Professor Mark Dotson of Western Michigan University Cooley Law School described Becker's decision to pursue second-degree murder charges, stating:

"With the significance of the charge comes a heavy burden on the prosecutor, ... I’m sure he’s confident enough in getting a conviction, otherwise he would not have brought these charges. ... I think there is sufficient evidence to support the second-degree charge and I think he should be able to carry that burden if it eventually goes to trial"

ABC reported that at a preliminary hearing, Judge Nicholas Ayoub discussed the questions that needed to be resolved by the jury throughout the trial period.

Judge Ayoub said:

"Factual questions remain as to whether the defendant reasonably believed that his life was in imminent danger, or that he was in an imminent danger of suffering great bodily harm, and that deadly force was reasonably necessary."

He continued:

"These are questions of fact that the jury must decide based on the totality of the circumstances, as presented by the evidence at a trial."

Christopher Schurr was fired from his duties due to the incident in June 2022.

