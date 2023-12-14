“What a clout chaser”: Pardison Fontaine gets slammed online after talking about breakup with Meghan Thee Stallion 

On December 13, Pardison Fontaine appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he was asked why he broke up with Megan Thee Stallion.

Pardison responded:

"There's a laundry list of reasons that could've caused us to be apart."

Two weeks after Megan Thee Stallion released her song Cobra, where she accused the rapper of cheating on her, Fontaine addressed the allegations with his new diss track, Thee Parson.

In the five-minute song, he allegedly accused Megan of cheating on him, lying to him and also about his plans to propose to the singer:

"This the girl that I'm trying to propose to/Ask Greg Una I picked out a ring then you lied to my face/Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King."

While commenting on the song, he said;

"When the song came out, people was like, 'Yo, that? This happened?' I never ever once would talk about her to anyone. I do wish her the best."

After his interview went viral, Megan went live on Instagram;

"I don't have anything bad to say about my ex. If I am not talking about you why are you talking about me?"

She also mentioned that she's trying to move on and went on to say that social media is bad for her mental health.

His song has received backlash, as Megan's fans took to social media to accuse Pardison of using her name for clout. One fan commented:

"... What a clout chaser"

Here are some of the reactions on X:

"Why this Brotha going on a breakup tour" Netizens throw shade at Pardison Fontaine

After his song went viral, Megan Thee Stallion's fans took to social media to point out that Pardison Fontaine has been bagging most of his interviews after his break-up with Megan Thee Stallion.

Other fans also pointed out that his new song is irrelevant, as Megan never mentioned Cobra to be about Pardison Fontaine. Pardison Fontaine has talked about the split in multiple interviews and podcasts, including The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee's Lip Service.

The pair got together in 2020 shortly after Stallion was shot in 2020 and went public in February 2021 on an Instagram Live.

Rumors about their breakup reportedly surfaced in February this year when Megan unfollowed Pardi on Instagram. Megan was then spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding.