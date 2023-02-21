What was Coconut Kitty's real name? Tributes pour in as Instagram model unexpectedly dies by suicide

Instagram model Diana Deets, aka Coconut Kitty, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, after committing suicide. The tragic news was confirmed by her friend, who posted an update on Diana's Instagram profile a week later on Sunday, February 19, 2023, which read:

"Last Sunday, Coconut took her own life. It’s unfair. Life isn’t fair."

The model boasts a massive following on her social media, with over 5.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on Twitter. As news of her death spread, thousands of shocked and saddened followers commented on the post, which claimed the influencer took her life due to depression. Deets is survived by her children.

"You'll always be in my heart!": Internet users express their loss over the death of Coconut Kitty

As news of Deets' passing spread, heartbroken fans expressed grief and shared their thoughts on social media. They called the model an "angel" and a "gentle soul." Many stated that they were devastated by the news and that the world was darker without her.

Many wished they could have helped her somehow to prevent the horrible outcome. Others were disappointed that despite a massive following, Coconut Kitty's death was not reported by mainstream media. User @dickie-lynch stated:

"Its weird that for such a huge internet celebrity there are no reports from any legitimate news sources online, or that there were any announcements from her other pages or that all of the online 'obituaries' were written by freelance copywriters, that's weird, right?"

Another user, @mccardellthomas, hinted that she was a victim of online hate in his comment that read:

The following are some more comments from Instagram reacting to Coconut Kitty's unexpected death.

Coconut Kitty frequently faced hate from followers claiming she was "pedo-baiting" and "grooming" young girls

The model was accused after fans found she dramatically altered her appearance and accused her of hiding her age. In a 2021 article by the Rolling Stones, Deets was criticized for editing her appearance to look like a child, while some claimed he was "catering to p*dophiles."

When asked by the magazine about her real age, she stated that sharing her age was "irrelevant."

Another Instagram creator, Kate Oseen, accused Coconut Kitty of grooming young girls and catfishing them into joining explicit sites. Diana Deets denied such claims and explained that she was looking for another model to co-host a car event with her.

