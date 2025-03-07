What is the controversy involving Neuuish? Grooming allegations explored as creator apologizes, quits

Twitch streamer Neuuish took to his X account on March 6 to announce that he was retiring from posting content online. This comes after his now ex-girlfriend and fellow streamer Vulcyy, who went by the name Grim in the past, released a Google Document that narrated the alleged physical abuse she experienced at the hands of Neuuish. She also accused him of grooming.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses grooming and physical abuse. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On March 6, Vulcyy released a four-page Google Document narrating her relationship with Neuuish that took place between 2021 and August 2022 on X. She revealed that the pair decided to move in together once their relationship began. However, at the same time, she discovered that he was allegedly cheating on her with a 16-year-old, who had been identified as Housewife in the Google document.

Sharing what would happen when she confronted Neuuish about his alleged relationship with a teenager, Vulcyy wrote online:

“When I confronted him, he would gaslight me and manipulate me into thinking everything was fine and that I was just imagining things. This took a serious toll on my mental state. He would call me insecure, belittle me, and accuse me of always overreacting, making me feel like I was the problem, and would always find ways to make me believe that I was wrong and that they were just rumors.”

Neuuish had amassed over 12,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which did not hold any videos at the time of writing this article. The Australian, whose real name is Xander de-Witn, is 24 years old and frequently plays Overwatch online. He was also part of the Miku/ Hatsune Miku Fan Club.

On March 6, Neuuish posted on X:

"i'll be stepping back permanently, i apologise to my fans and friends"

The streamer takes to X to address the allegations against him (Image via X)

Allegations against Neuuish explored as Vulcyy’s Google Document goes viral online

Vulcyy’s tweet where she shared the Google Document, she alleged that Neuuish had been talking to Housewife since she was 15 years old.

Vulcyy shared multiple screenshots in the document to allegedly confirm that the streamer was certainly dating a teenager. In one of the text message screenshots, Xander told Vulcyy- “ppl know she was 15,” while referring to the time they first started talking.

Vulcyy takes to X to share allegations against Xander (Image via X)

In another screenshot, Vulcyy alleged that Xander held content of Housewife showering. She allegedly told him on Discord:

“You did, a chain of folders that led to.. Videos and photos of housewife showering etc. that’s deleted now?”

In another alleged Discord message from Xander to Vulcyy that dates back to December 2022, the former told the latter that “hw [Housewife] is tight lipped asf,” while referring to the “p*do” allegations against him, seemingly indicating that Housewife would not expose him.

To share screenshots that would confirm their alleged relationship, Vulcyy shared a Snapchat conversation between Housewife and Xander where Housewife told him:

“Actions speak louder than words and I don’t think nor know if I am or ever was really valued and appreciated by you and that’s upsetting”

Screenshots released by Vulcyy in her Google Documents (Image via X)

In another screenshot where Xander allegedly verbally abused Vulcyy on Discord, he told her:

“You are so dumb you know exactly why im trying to be on good terms with her. Now shut the f**k up and stop repeating the same sh*t every week im f**king sick of it. Keep crying keep getting upset I don’t care since its just crocodile tears. If you actually cared about me and weren’t being selfish you would understand why i have to do this.”

In the Google Document, Vulcyy also alleged that Xander would get physically abusive towards her when she found him doing something he did not want her to know about. Vulcyy alleged:

“As I walked into the doorway of the bathroom he pulled my neck fast and yelled at me to get out. He would forcibly remove me from the room by shoving me out, yelling at me to get out. He would forcibly remove me from the room by shoving me out, yelling at me and carrying me out (one time I was flailing which caused him to drop me and I hurt my back)”

In the Google Document, Vulcyy shared that somebody allegedly attempted to expose him about his relationship with the teenager through Reddit back in December 2023. However, the post did not go viral as it did not have credible evidence from Vulcyy’s end.

She alleged that Xander began bribing her with money between $5000 and $10,000 to defend her in court. In a screenshot Vulcyy shared as evidence for the same. Neuuish could be seen telling her in a text message:

“I would literally pay you like 10k you would save my life and career i know you don’t want to lie but this is literally my life and you are the only thing able to help i’m sorry for being so pushy”

Screenshot released by Vulcyy in her Google Documents (Image via X)

Neuuish releases statement after Google Documents gets released to the public

On March 6, Neuuish took to his X account to apologize to those he had hurt. He did not mention Vulcyy or Housewife by name in the tweet. His statement read:

“Please support the victims. Do not defend my actions or send harassment to them. I apologize to the people I’ve hurt and lied to. No one, including the content creators, knew this information. I lied to them when they came to me about it.”

Followers now await a response from Vulcy. The story is ongoing.

