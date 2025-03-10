What is the controversy surrounding Miss Nikki Baby? Mazi drama explored as TV star responds to cheating allegations

TV personality Miss Nikki Baby recently landed herself in the center of a controversy after a woman claimed she was in a relationship with the latter's speculated boyfriend Mazi VS.

Ad

The relationship drama unfolded this weekend when Nikki stepped out to a sporting event with a mystery man, later revealed to be rapper and entrepreneur Mazi VS. On Saturday, the reality star shared clips of enjoying a Miami Heat game with the latter on Instagram. This sparked rumors of the pair dating.

However, soon after, a woman, Diana, accused the rapper of lying and cheating, calling him a "clout chaser."

Ad

After the IG account, @theshaderoom, shared a post about the development, Nikki responded to the allegations in the comments, writing:

"Im single yall its no tea fr."

Last month, Miss Nikki Baby accused former partner LiAngelo Ball of cheating and walking out on their relationship

Following Miss Nikki Baby's (a.k.a. Nikki Mudarris) outing with Mazi, a woman named Diana is accusing the latter of cheating. She took to her Instagram stories to share a series of screenshots of several alleged text exchanges with the rapper where she claimed he was a "liar," adding:

Ad

"You just told me today you want to retire and settle down but few hours later you are sitting courtside with Nikki after you you sat there & took her baby daddy's side. Accused her of being a wh**e and said he had every right to leave her with a newborn baby!!!!"

Ad

She called Mazi "disgusting" and "desperate" for knowing Miss Nikki Baby's "traumatic situation" and still trying to pursue her. She claimed he did that despite being in a relationship, even accusing him of doing it for money and clout.

Diana is referencing Nikki's recent breakup with boyfriend LiAngelo Ball, with whom she shares kids, son LaVelo, 1, and daughter LaNiyah, 2 months. Last month she accused the former athlete of infidelity and abandoning her children after dating for over three years, according to People.

Ad

The alleged text exchanges shared by Diana show Mazi asking her to marry him and wanting to give her a ring. He claimed to act single because he was an "entertainer." Several messages show Mazi allegedly asking her to take him back after a breakup.

Mazi, for his part, denied cheating in a separate IG story, writing:

"I aint cheating on nobody. How im cheating if im not with you."

Ad

Ad

On February 8, Miss Nikki Baby shared an Instagram post (since deleted) to claim multiple people have spoken to her about Ball's cheating, adding:

"I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I."

Nikki claimed she was blindsided and betrayed, adding he allegedly got "someone else pregnant" and wanted to create a new life with her.

Ad

Ball, for his part, has denied abandoning his children during his appearance on The Baller Alert Show last month. He noted that he and Miss Nikki Baby had parted ways.

No further updates have been observed at the time of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback