How did Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball meet? Love and Hip Hop star accuses NBA player of abandoning their family

In an official Instagram post, internet personality Nikki Mudarris recently accused NBA player and rapper LiAngelo Ball of abandoning their family. On February 8, 2025, Mudarris addressed rumors of LiAngelo cheating on her and mentioned that she was just as surprised as her followers.

As per Sheen Magazine's report dated May 2023, Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball first met while working out at Runyon Canyon in Hollywood with their puppies. According to Nikki Mudarris, it was love at first sight and the two confessed their love for each other after three weeks of dating.

Additionally, the duo shares two children. They welcomed their son LaVelo in July 2023 and daughter LaNiyah in December 2024.

At the time of the couple's interview with Sheen Magazine, Nikki Mudarris was pregnant with their first child and the two expressed excitement about a new chapter in their life. Commenting on what she was particularly excited for with their parenting journey, Mudarris stated:

"I can’t wait to see Gelo yell at the baby, so I could laugh at him. Because it’s hard for me to take that serious. To see him in daddy mode, it’s going to be fun. Because it’s our first time being parents together, so it’ll be a new thing for both of us."

"He decided to walk out on his kids and I": Nikki Mudarris mentions in post accusing LiAngelo Ball of cheating

In her Instagram post addressing cheating rumors concerning LiAngelo Ball, the Love & Hip Hop star Nikki Mudarris mentioned that the couple spent three and a half years together, further adding:

"Last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and is now creating a new life with her."

Nikki mentioned that they were happy and planning family photos and that she felt blind-sighted by the events that have reportedly taken place. The internet personality said that the term "ultimate betrayal" would not suffice to describe the situation, in addition to which she mentioned struggling with postpartum while her newborn daughter with LiAngelo was not even two months old.

Toward the end of her Instagram post, Mudarris asked her followers to pray for her healing to be able to go through the situation. She ended her post by stating:

"I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family."

Nikki Mudarris' IG story on LiAngelo (Image via Instagram/ @missnikkiibaby)

Moreover, Mudarris also took to her Instagram Stories to give more context to the situation. In her first story, she targeted the woman for whom LiAngelo Ball had allegedly left his family with the internet personality. She said that it was crazy for the other woman to think that she was winning by getting pregnant by a man who had a newborn.

Nikki Mudarris' IG story on LiAngelo (Image via Instagram/ @missnikkiibaby)

Nikki Mudarris also mentioned that the woman LiAngelo is currently with is older than her and that the rapper and NBA player informed Mudarris about the other woman's pregnancy via text.

While LiAngelo Ball has not commented on Mudarris' accusations against him, the rapper posted an Instagram story with another woman on February 8, 2025, fuelling speculations on Mudarris' allegations.

